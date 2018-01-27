Ron Jeremy Banned From Adult Film Industry Award Ceremony Following Admission Of Being A ‘Groper’

Adult film legend Ron Jeremy has been banned from this year’s AVN Adult Expo and Awards ceremony after violating their code of conduct.

Writers for Page Six note that Jeremy’s ban comes from a shocking Rolling Stone expose, which noted the 64-year-old as a multiple-time sexual assaulter, an accusation which Jeremy vehemently denied.

According to Jeremy himself, he has been known to “grope” female fans and adult stars, but he is not a rapist.

“As for the charges of groping, I say yes, I am a groper,” Jeremy told the outlet last year, as noted by the Inquisitr.

“And by groper, I mean I get paid to show up to these shows, events, and photo shoots and touch the people and they touch me.”

According to several adult stars, including Jennifer Steele, Jeremy did a lot more than grope — in fact, he reportedly raped Steele during a photo shoot where the two were supposed to be only simulating sex.

“I said flat-out no, [but] he doesn’t hear no,” Steele told Rolling Stone in November. “He just kinda keeps going and pretends like you didn’t say anything.”

Jeremy denied raping Steele and admitted that after the supposed sexual assault, Steele spent the night with him in his home. Steele says a second sexual assault happened that night, another charge that Jeremy denies.

“Why would she decide to go to her rapist’s home? Give me a f***ing break,” he said, adding, “it is just not true.”

Ron Jeremy has been banned from this year’s AVN Awards following multiple allegations of sexual assault. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The rumors of Jeremy’s alleged sexual assaults were kicked up with a video made by Ginger Banks, another adult film actress, who claimed that she, too, had been assaulted by Ron Jeremy.

Speaking to the Huffington Post, Jeremy claimed that he wasn’t planning to attend the AVN Awards anyway.

“I’m filming two movies and performing stand up comedy all week,” Jeremy said in the statement. “All serious allegations are false. The truth with [sic] come out soon.”

#RonJeremy has been banned from an AVN awards show.https://t.co/Ffc5OzN6iN — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) January 26, 2018

Expanding on the subject with Fox News, Jeremy mentioned that the adult-themed award show is far more conservative than most would believe.

“I would follow the rules, but I guess they thought I wouldn’t,” he claimed.

Jeremy maintains that at such venues, fans often request to touch him as well.

“I’m not God’s gift to women. I am not saying, ‘Step back Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, Ron Jeremy is here.’ I am old, I am chunky. [But fans] want to see it,” he says.

Jeremy added that he hopes to be invited to the AVNs next year.