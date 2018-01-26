‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lauren’s Company, Fenmore’s, Is Under Attack And It’s Chelsea’s Fault

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 29 reveal that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) will learn that Fenmore’s is under attack. Longtime viewers will remember that Lauren went to great lengths to make sure her company didn’t go under when she had money troubles last year. She will come unhinged when she learns that someone is targeting her business and it all has something to do with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

According to Soap Opera Digest, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) informs Lauren that her assistant tried to exchange a Chelsea 2.0 dress at Fenmore’s store, but there was no record of the online purchase. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lauren will promise Hilary to find out what happened and let her know.

Since Fenmore’s merged with Jabot, Lauren has gotten her company back on track. She doesn’t want any setbacks and, understandably, panics at the thought of any big issues. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) suggests that they enlist Ravi’s ( ‎Abhi Sinha) help. After some digging, he uncovers some disturbing news. Someone has cloned the Chelsea’s 2.0 portion of Fenmore’s site, a common tactic used by crooks to sell stolen goods.

Lauren asks Ravi to try to uncover the identity of the hacker. Phyllis promises Lauren that they will find out who did this, and they will pay for it.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Young and the Restless spoilers state that this is only the tip of the iceberg. The person responsible for Fenmore’s mess is right under her nose.

Chelsea will inform Lauren that she will help any way she can. Lauren isn’t sure how to fix this mess and worries that it could cripple her business. That’s when Phyllis reaches out to someone she believes can help them figure this out.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis calls J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and she asks him to help her figure out how to block the hackers from Fenmore’s website. She believes that he can fix Lauren’s site and get things in working order.

Little does Lauren know that J.T. will help, but what he finds out blows them all away. Genoa City will never be the same.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.