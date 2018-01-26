‘Dragon Ball Super’ Season 2: Evil Goku Black A Sequel To ‘DBS’ Ending, 2018 Movie, Hopes Chris Sabat/Vegeta

Ideas for Dragon Ball Super Season 2 are already coming out even as Toei Animation announced that the anime TV show is going on indefinite hiatus on March 25, 2018, when the final episode will air. With the anime Dragon Ball Super ending its first season so soon, there has been a lot of speculation about how a Dragon Ball Super sequel could be handled. Fortunately, both Goku voice actor Sean Schemmel and Vegeta voice actor Chris Sabat have something to say on the matter, and it involves an evil Goku similar to Goku Black.

The ending of the long-running DBS anime was not too unexpected. Akira Toriyama, the creator of the Dragon Ball manga, is getting old, and the series has already answered the majority of questions fans might have. Fans already know the origin of Goku/Kakarot and the dragon balls themselves. With the Tournament of Power story arc, everyone now knows there are more universes out there and there is at least one character (currently) stronger than the Z Fighters.

Dragon Ball movie 20, which has a release date in December of 2018, is currently untitled, but the story is expected to be about Planet Sadala, the original homeworld of the Saiyan race. During Jump Festa, it was revealed that Toriyama will be handling the script and character designs for the new Dragon Ball movie. Based on previous comments from Toriyama, it seems likely the film will be about the origins of the original Super Saiyan God.

Several months ago, Toriyama had an interview with Saikyo Jump and revealed that the name of the first Super Saiyan was Yamoshi.

“Very long ago, before Planet Vegeta was the Saiyans’ planet, there was a man named Yamoshi who had a righteous heart despite being a Saiyan. He and his five comrades started a rebellion, but he was cornered by warriors and became a Super Saiyan for the first time, though his transformation and fearsome fighting style shocked the other Saiyans,” Toriyama said. “Outnumbered, Yamoshi eventually wore himself out and was defeated, but this was only the beginning of his legend. Afterwards, Yamoshi’s spirit wandered in continuous search of six righteous-hearted Saiyans, seeking a new savior: Super Saiyan God.”

In the Dragon Ball Z movie Battle of Gods, Shenron told everyone that Yamoshi tried and failed to fix the evil Saiyan race during a civil war. The legend of the Super Saiyan God was passed down for generations and (at least in Universe 7) Frieza chose to destroy the planet based on the threat posed by that legend. The full story of Yamoshi and the Super Saiyan God has never been told, so now it seems like Toriyama will fill in that hole.

The real question is how the hole will be filled for Dragon Ball Super Season 2. After all, DB Super is already filling the gap between Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT in the timeline. However, there is some wiggle room. Depending on the how the final episode of Super plays out, the Universal Survival saga literally opened up whole universes of potential for Dragon Ball Super Season 2 ideas.

The main characters of ‘Dragon Ball Super.’ Phát Hữu / Flickr/Public Domain

Dragon Ball Super Season 5 Vs Dragon Ball Super Season 2: American Versus Japanese Seasons

The other question English-speaking fans may have is what they should call the Dragon Ball Super sequel (and that’s assuming a 2020 or 2019 Dragon Ball anime TV series keeps the “Super” in the title). The way that Japan treats TV seasons is based on the physical weather seasons of the year, and these three-month increments are referred to as “cours.” So, it’s possible for an anime to be multiple cours spanning years and yet still be a single season.

In the case of DBS, the anime TV series started airing in July of 2015 and the Dragon Ball Super ending will be in March of 2018. But since the anime is continuously airing episodes on a regular basis, it’s still one season. Both Crunchyroll and Funimation refer to DBS as having one season and simply list the episode number.

However, other English-based websites would beg to differ. For example, Rotten Tomatoes lists seasons based on years, so the 2018 DBS season is Dragon Ball Super Season 4, which means that if the hiatus ends, then the sequel would be Dragon Ball Super Season 5. There are even some TV sites which refer to five seasons being out already, so that would mean Dragon Ball Super Season 6 is the sequel. However, for the sake of simplicity, this article uses the Japanese method and refers to the sequel as DBS Season 2.

Goku Black as seen in ‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.’ Bandai Namco Entertainment / 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2'

Dragon Ball Super Season 2 Should Focus On Reincarnated Yamcha Or An Evil Goku?

In a recent interview, Chris Sabat talked about the ending of DB Super, noting that it would be “really weird if it just sort of ends and it picks up where the end of Dragon Ball Z has started.”

“You know what I’m talking about? Where if it just pops back to before that tournament,” the Vegeta voice actor said, according to Comic Book. “It’ll be really weird if that happens because I feel like something dramatic is going to have to happen in order for the characters have gone through all this, and then pop back to that point in Dragon Ball Z. It just doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

In the official timeline, Dragon Ball Super takes place before the Tenkaichi Tournament. Videl and Gohan’s daughter, Pan, participates in that tournament when she is 4-years-old, but during DBS Pan was born during the Golden Frieza saga. Based on the Dragon Ball timeline, DBS takes place before the Tenkaichi Tournament and six months after Majin Buu’s defeat.

All in all, there is a multi-year time gap in which Dragon Ball Super Season 2 could fit since the first season covers about one year (excluding time travel and alternate timeline hi-jinks). But Sabat would like the Dragon Ball manga spin-off series The Case Of Being Reincarnated As Yamcha to be turned into an anime. Released as a single manga volume in 2017, the story covers a lot of ground but it largely takes place during the first season of Dragon Ball Super.

The reincarnated Yamcha actually stands a chance against Vegeta in ‘The Case Of Being Reincarnated As Yamcha’ manga. Dragon Garow Lee / Shueisha

The spin-off is about an anime/manga fan who dies and finds himself reincarnated as Yamcha during the events of the original Dragon Ball series. Since this version of Yamcha knows the future, he changes history by immediately joining Goku to train with Masterer Roshi. Obviously, a much stronger and knowledgeable Yamcha would have an advantage, but it turns out Beerus and Champa created this Reincarnation Game as a competition. Indeed, there is another manga fan who has been reincarnated as a different Dragon Ball character.

The second idea that Sabat has for Dragon Ball Super Season 2 is to focus on a truly evil Goku, not just Goku Black/Zamasu from the Future Trunks saga. Goku Black was a fan favorite (check out the fan art of Goku Black Ultra Instinct) and the Vegeta actor thinks it’s conceivable to bring the concept back.

“We also love the concept of Goku getting hit on the head again and becoming purely evil,” Sabat explained. “Now granted, they have Goku Black, which is sort of similar to that, but I like the idea of him hitting his head again and Vegeta having to convince him not to destroy the world as he has planned to do.”

Goku Black looks even more powered up in the ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ game. Bandai Namco Entertainment

Besides the manga, there are other sources for ideas for DBS Season 2. The video game Dragon Ball FighterZ provided a non-canon sequel to the Cell Saga by having a new character named Android 21 resurrect Android 16 and create an army of super androids. Could this video game be laying the groundwork for resurrecting Cell in the Super timeline?

While a future release date for Dragon Ball Super Season 2 is uncertain, what is certain is that there will sequels coming out in one form or another. Goku voice actor Sean Schemmel made that promise abundantly clear during a recent Reddit Q&A.

“I’m sad about Super ending, but there will be more movies and video games,” Schemmel said. “But I do look forward to the day where a big part of my life is not screaming.”

When one fan on Reddit tried to claim these sequels were conditional, Schemmel replied, “There will more movies and video games. Trust me.”

Let’s just hope the same holds true for Dragon Ball Super Season 2. Stay tuned!