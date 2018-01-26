Gal Gadot Reacts To ‘Wonder Woman’ Oscar Snub: ‘You Can’t Have It All’

Wonder Woman may have been a massive success last year but that might not be enough to land any Oscar nominations this year. The award-winning film, starring Gal Gadot, reportedly didn’t impress the prestigious award-giving body, making quite a disappointment to many.

Earlier this week, the Academy Awards announced this year’s nominees. Much to everyone’s surprise, the hit superhero flick, Wonder Woman, was not singled out for a nod in any category.

Apparently, the film based on the DC Comics character of the same name has been touted as a possible Best Picture nominee while its director, Patty Jenkins, is believed to get a nomination for Best Director.

There were even talks that Wonder Woman is likely to get an Oscar nominations for Gal Gadot as Best Actress and Best Costume category for its impressive WWII-themed military clothing.

However, despite the high hopes, the film apparently did not make the cut to be included in the Academy Award nominations list released on Tuesday.

And while avid fans of the fierce heroine were dismayed, Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, wasn’t really affected by it.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 32-year-old Israeli actress claimed she’s appreciative of all the support she has been getting since the beginning, adding that Wonder Woman isn’t really in it for the trophies.

Gal Gadot reiterated that they created the film not to collect golden trophies but to entertain and emphasize women empowerment. Although she’s fine with the Oscar snub, the actress admitted that she felt “moved and touched” by those who were disappointed that Wonder Woman did not make the cut.

“I was very moved and touched by the people who were disappointed that Wonder Woman wasn’t nominated, but we certainly never did the movie for that.”

Despite failing to get any Oscar nominations this year, Gal Gadot remains optimistic about the future of Wonder Woman. She also assured her fans that the sequel will definitely be a lot better than the first one.

“I think that you can’t have it all. We’ve done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful. And we’re going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!”

Previously, Wonder Woman won several awards, including Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Action Movie and Teen Choice Award for Film – Choice Movie: Action Adventure.

Gal Gadot also bagged the Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress: Action/Adventure, while Chris Pine won Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actor: Action/Adventure.

Meanwhile, of all the superhero movies released last year, only Logan and Guardians Of The GalaxyVol. 2 received Oscar nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Visual Effects respectively.

The sequel to Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is slated to premiere on December 13, 2019.