North Korea Plans ‘World-Level’ Holiday Project Ahead Of Olympics — Wants To Attract Foreign Tourists

As the military tension between North Korea and the United States of America is escalating, the hermit state advertised a new “world-level” tourist’s holiday project in coastal Kangwon province. The announcement made by the state-run media reportedly coincides with the upcoming Winter Olympics which will be hosted by South Korea.

Back in September 2017, the United States issued a ban on its citizen traveling to North Korea as Kim Jong-un’s country reportedly tested several intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM). Under Donald Trump’s presidency, the new travel ban was announced after an American student, Otto Warmbier, died after being released from a North Korean prison. According to latest reports, it looks like the Northern Korean state is trying it’s very best to improve its image on world-level.

On Thursday, North Korea’s state-run media announced a tourism project that will welcome both domestic and foreign tourists.

“When the tourist area is built, it will satisfy the demand of domestic and foreign tourists and will be the most ideal place to link various tourist destinations to the Wonsan-Mt Kumgang international tourist zone.”

The said announcement reportedly aimed at gaining a goodwill on international level ahead of the next month’s games in Pyeongchang, states Reuters.

That being said, the released statement did not provide in-depth details about the resort, but described that it would be a “famous sandy beach,” and the project would put North Korea’s tourism “on a world level.”

As of now, North Korea faces chronic economic problems as a result of years of shortages of their goods. Under’s Kim’s leadership, the North Korean government continues to stress its goal of improving the way of their overall living. According to experts, tourism is an important part of Kim Jong-un’s plan to boost his country’s economy.

North Korean female hockey players arrive at the Inter-Korean Transit Office in Paju, South Korea. KOREA POOL / AP Images

Meanwhile, to improve its relations with South Korea, North Korea has even called on to all Koreans who are at home and abroad to promote cooperation between these two countries. In addition to this, the state-run media claimed that Pyongyang would smash all challenges that will come in between their reunification process with South Korea. According to Sky News, during the upcoming Winter Olympics, both North and South Korean teams will march under one flag as the joint team.

South Korean officials traveled to Wonsan to inspect the resort and nearby Kalma airport ahead of the games. North Korea is sending 22 athletes to the Winter Olympics.