Scheana Marie Takes Aim At ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars, Claims They Were ‘Unsupportive’ Of Brittany Cartwright

Scheana Marie is not impressed with Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney.

Although the three women are quite close with Brittany Cartwright, the girlfriend of Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie recently suggested that the ladies weren’t good friends to Cartwright at all and slammed them for being unsupportive of her decision to take Taylor back after he admitted to cheating.

At the same time, Scheana Marie applauded herself for treating Brittany Cartwright much better than her co-stars.

“I was 100 percent Team Brittany. But then when she chose to stay with Jax and none of the other girls were supporting her, I was just like, ‘You know what? That’s not fair,'” Scheana Marie recalled to Life & Style magazine on January 24.

Scheana Marie went on to shame Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney for dissing Jax Taylor to Brittany Cartwright and telling her he was a “piece of s**t.” She then pointed out that she was one of the only ones who was supportive of Cartwright’s decision to continue on with her romance with Taylor and said that Cartwright shouldn’t be taking advice from Taylor’s ex-girlfriends and ex-flames.

“They were just so unsupportive,” Scheana Marie ranted.

According to Scheana Marie, what Brittany Cartwright needed to know was that if she were to stay with Jax Taylor, she wouldn’t turn her back on her.

“I think the girls should try supporting her a little more instead of telling her what to do,” she added.

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney, have all been close friends for the past several years but when it comes to Scheana Marie, she’s been an outsider of sorts. Although she was able to establish a short-lived friendship with her co-stars at certain points during the six-season run of Vanderpump Rules, she has been on the outs with the women throughout Season 6.

As for Scheana Marie’s own support system, she seems to be leaning on friends including Ariana Madix as her split from Robert Parks-Valletta continues to play out on the show. She’s also been seen complaining about the antics of her female co-stars to Lisa Vanderpump, claiming that the women are the reason her relationship became strained in the first place.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Robert Parks-Valletta, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.