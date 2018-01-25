Kylie Jenner ‘Pregnancy’: Travis Scott Feels ‘Bullied’ By Family, Kim Kardashian Reaches Out To Him

Kylie Jenner’s baby bump has finally been revealed via candid images of the star in Hidden Hills, California, but the star still hasn’t confirmed or denied that she is expecting. Most recently, though, the star has reportedly been struggling with baby daddy drama as her boyfriend and father of the baby, Travis Scott, hasn’t been around the way she or her family had hoped.

Rumors circulated that Kris Jenner was irritated with his blasé attitude toward the baby and Kylie and has told him he needs to step up and do better when it comes to fatherhood.

It’s gotten so bad between the couple that Kylie Jenner has allegedly begun texting her ex, Tyga, for support. She supposedly hopes that she and Tyga can rekindle their romance once the baby is born and that she and Travis Scott can co-parent.

Now, Kim Kardashian has gotten involved in the drama and has apparently been texting Travis Scott to step up for her little sister and do better. According to sources close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, this has caused Travis to feel “bullied” by the famous family, and that whatever he does isn’t enough for them.

It was previously reported that Kylie Jenner had begged him to stay home amidst his busy touring schedule, but he has ignored her and continued to go on tour. He also has been spotted at strip clubs and partying in Los Angeles without his elusive girlfriend.

???? A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jan 16, 2018 at 5:11pm PST

Sources close to the famous clan stated that Kim Kardashian told Travis that the entire family is “watching him closely” and that this means they are ensuring he doesn’t slip up. Because of this, Travis is said to be feeling “immense pressure” due to the fact that the well-known family is so powerful.

It has also been stated that he’s starting to have trouble handling the entire situation because of all of the members of the family reaching out to him.

Wendy Williams recently told Kylie Jenner via her talk show that Travis Scott isn’t sticking around and the lip kit mogul and reality TV star shouldn’t expect him to. Instead, she said, the 20-year-old should be ready to go at motherhood solo.