Melania Trump Travels To Florida Solo While President Trump Visits Davos

Melania Trump traveled to Florida solo while her husband made his visit to Davos, Switzerland on Thursday. The first lady had planned to accompany the president to Davos, but canceled her plans at the last minute. Her spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, cited logistical and scheduling reasons for the sudden cancellation.

A law enforcement officer reported to CNN that Melania Trump arrived in West Palm Beach Thursday. Her plane’s arrival was hours after she made an unannounced visit to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington. Melania tweeted photos of her inside the museum with one of the images showing her at the Remembrance Hall lighting a candle at the museum’s Prayer Wall.

The tweet was Melania’s first on her Twitter account since posting an image of her being escorted by a military soldier at the inauguration commemorating her first year at the White House. Her post quickly drew scrutiny around her marriage since she chose a photo that didn’t include the president or mention him in the tweet.

Kate Bennett’s report on Melania Trump arrival in Florida didn’t provide any insight as to why the first lady showed up in Florida since her spokesperson declined to comment. It’s unclear if she’s retreating to Mar-a-Lago or if she’s in the state for a special reason.

Melania had maintained a low profile since the news of Donald Trump’s alleged affair with adult film star, Stormy Daniels, started hitting headlines. Speculations hit fever pitch when she didn’t mention her husband in the January 20 tweet celebrating the one-year mark to his presidency and she got tongues wagging when she pulled out of the Davos trip.

Thank you @HolocaustMuseum for a powerful & moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust. #WeRemember #AskWhy pic.twitter.com/za8MN6pKRZ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 25, 2018

President Trump arrived in Davos on Thursday to promote his “America First” agenda at the annual economic summit. PBS News Hour reports that Trump arrived in Zurich ahead of schedule and boarded a U.S. helicopter for the flight to Davos where the World Economic Forum is being held.

If anyone in Switzerland looked forward to Trump’s glamorous wife attending any of the events, they were sorely disappointed when she decided to cancel her plans to go. She was a hit overseas when she accompanied him to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, and France. Her style and elegance is also viewed as an asset to the U.S. It’ll be interesting to see if Melania Trump will attend future trips abroad with her husband.