Melania Trump Emerges After Canceling Trip With Husband To Davos

Melania Trump is finally emerging after keeping a low profile in the wake of her husband’s scandal over an alleged affair with porn star, Stormy Daniels, and after posting an anniversary tweet marking her first year as the first lady. Her moves have been under heavy scrutiny since she didn’t mention Donald Trump in her tweet or choose a photo of her alongside him. It was automatically assumed it had to do with the scandal surrounding her marriage.

Rumors escalated further when Melania’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, announced on Monday that she wouldn’t be accompanying Trump to Devos, Switzerland, citing logistical and scheduling issues. The announcement only conjured up more speculations that Mrs. Trump is attempting to distance herself from her husband. Melania has been quiet ever since until she emerged publicly on Thursday.

The Washington Examiner reports that Melania Trump made an early morning visit to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Grisham tweeted a photo of the museum and wrote that the first lady had arrived and is touring with the museum director. No photo of Mrs. Trump was shared, but only an image of the many photographs on the walls inside the building.

The president and Melania Trump’s 13th wedding anniversary was also on Monday, but neither one acknowledged it on social media. The couple has always sent messages of endearment to one another on their anniversary in the past, but this year the special day came and went as if it were just another day.

A few weeks ago adult film star, Stormy Daniels, came forward with allegations that she had a steamy affair with the president a year after he married Melania Trump. She was reportedly paid hush money but went public with her claims. The president’s lawyers supposedly paid her $130,000 just weeks prior to the election for her silence, Business Insider reports. She gave an in-depth interview to In Touch magazine describing her affair with Trump, claiming Melania had just given birth to their son, Barron. The president has flatly denied the allegations.

How Melania Trump is coping with the scandalous headlines is up for debate, but her cancellation of the Davos trip with her husband is perhaps the most telling.