Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy: Tristan Thompson Joining Clippers To Relocate To Los Angeles [Rumor]

Khloe Kardashian’s wishes to move back to Los Angeles could very well be happening with the latest rumor being that Tristan Thompson is being traded to play for the Clippers, it’s been alleged.

Khloe, who is currently expecting her first child with the NBA player, has noted in the past that she would love moving back to Los Angeles, particularly now that she has a child on the way.

To her, it would make more sense to be close to family and friends upon her baby’s arrival next month, but seeing that Tristan is still playing for the Cavaliers in Cleveland, she’s somewhat forced to stay hundreds of miles away until things change.

According to Hollywood Life, there are talks that Thompson will be heading to play for the Los Angeles Clippers after the current NBA season comes to an end.

Khloe reportedly feels strongly about the rumors she’s currently hearing because there’ve been talks for some time about Tristan playing for the Clippers, so while she’s not fully prepping herself to move back to LA yet, she’s hopeful that it will happen.

And for Thompson, though he’s grown to love playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers if his career takes him to the Clippers, he’d be totally cool with that, Hollywood Life explains.

In fact, it would be great for him and Khloe Kardashian because they have some much-needed support raising their daughter through the help of all the siblings and relatives that the reality star has back in Los Angeles.

Currently, however, Khloe Kardashian is very much staying on the mindset that she will stay in Cleveland for the time being, which she’s totally fine with.

Of course, having family around would have been more warming for the mother-to-be, but she’s accepted things for the way that they are.

Khloe, for the most part, is just excited that she’s about to become a mom, having conceived a child with the man she has labeled the love of her life.

As previously mentioned, Khloe Kardashian is expected to give birth in March, just weeks after Kylie would have birthed her baby girl.