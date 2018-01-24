Stephanie Nassar: Larry Nassar’s Wife Quietly Granted A Divorce From Husband In July, Not Seen At Sentencing

Stephanie Nassar is not standing by her man.

Larry Nassar’s wife was nowhere to be seen when the former USA Gymnastics doctor was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years for years of sexual abuse of athletes, and new reports indicate that she was quietly granted a divorce from her husband last year.

On Wednesday, Larry Nassar was in court to hear his sentencing for taking advantage of more than 150 athletes, including gold-medal winners Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman. The coverage has thrust Nassar’s family into the spotlight, and reports have indicated that his wife already split from him.

According to a report from InTouch, Stephanie Nassar filed for divorce almost exactly one year ago, filing the papers on January 25, 2017. In July, a judge granted her the divorce and gave her sole custody of the couple’s three children together.

Though Stephanie Nassar was not present for her husband’s sentencing or court proceedings, there were some who made reference to the family. Trinea Gonczar, who started seeing Nassar when she was 10 or 11 and went to him nearly 800 times, said she felt like family. As MLive noted, Gonczar had been a supporter of Nassar until recently, when she testified in support of the victims and had a very public split with the doctor.

Breaking: Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor, has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting athletes under his care. https://t.co/oARKXknlQt pic.twitter.com/7Ix6rrcjis — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2018

“It’s time for me to stand behind these girls,” Gonczar said (via MLive), telling Nassar that their friendship was over. “Goodbye, Larry. God bless your broken soul.”

Gonzcar said she was here in part for Stephanie, Nassar's ex wife: "I cannot believe what you have done to her, what you have done to her family – our family. My heart hurts for her and the kids every single day." — Lauren Gibbons (@LaurenMGibbons) January 19, 2018

But Larry Nassar found little support in the four days of victim testimony, when more than 100 victims appeared to speak out against him. As the Washington Post noted, Nassar endured a stream of angry victims and his wife and family were nowhere in sight.

Nassar himself wrote several pages for the judge at sentencing about how the ordeal affected his life, but Judge Rosemarie Aquilina very publicly threw it out at his sentencing. As CNN noted, Nassar had come into conflict with Aquilina during the sentencing, accusing her of running a “media circus” last week.

There is a good chance that Larry Nassar will never see his wife again. The 54-year-old will not be eligible for parole for 99 years.