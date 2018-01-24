‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Reveals What’s Really Going On Between Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright appear to be doing much better after facing major relationship challenges while filming the currently airing sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Although the couple has been spending some time away from social media and not sharing as much as they once did, they recently traveled to New York City together before returning to their home in Los Angeles days ago. A short time later, their co-stars and friends Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval spoke out about how they’ve been handling the dramatic episodes of the sixth season.

“I think that he and Brittany, they really do love each other, and I know that she is so in love with him,” Ariana Madix explained to People Magazine on January 23.

While Ariana Madix knows that Brittany Cartwright is in love with her boyfriend, she admitted that those close to her have been telling her what she should do. That said, Cartwright appears to be happy and when it comes to her future with Taylor, Madix hopes they are growing.

Tom Sandoval also weighed in on the situation, saying that while he and Ariana Madix could be wrong, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright appear to be doing “a lot better.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship has been a hot topic on Vanderpump Rules since the sixth season of the series began airing at the end of last year, and after Taylor admitted to cheating, many wondered why Cartwright chose to stay with him. Then, after Taylor was heard on a shocking audio tape slamming his girlfriend of nearly three years and telling his mistress Faith Stowers that he would never have children with her or marry her, viewers of the show flooded the couple with comments online.

Although Jax Taylor admitted to plenty of bad behavior in 2017, his relationship with Brittany Cartwright has remained intact and weeks ago, they checked out a potential wedding venue in Kentucky.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Brian Carter, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Scheana Marie, and Katie Maloney, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.