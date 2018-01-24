Another Day, Another Robert Parks-Valletta-Based Interview From Scheana Marie

Scheana Marie is doing her best to make sure her fans know that she and Robert Parks-Valletta will soon live happily ever after.

Following a slew of interviews, tweets, and comments on Vanderpump Rules, the SUR Restaurant waitress is speaking out yet again, claiming that while she and Robert Parks-Valletta broke up last August, she’s confident that they will end up back together when the timing is right.

“We just have such a strong love and respect for each other that we’re trying to make it work in any way we can,” Scheana Marie explained to Life & Style magazine on January 23.

According to Scheana Marie, her relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta was targeted by Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 6. As fans will recall, the women discussed a rumor claiming Parks-Valletta had kissed another woman. However, while Parks-Valletta admitted to Scheana Marie that he may have accidentally touched lips with a woman while greet her, the reality star said she wasn’t offended.

Although Scheana Marie has continued to deny that her now-ex-boyfriend was unfaithful to her during their months-long relationship in 2017, she admitted to Life & Style magazine that the rumors against Robert Parks-Valletta ended their relationship. She then insisted that despite their split, they are doing “fine.”

“We are confident that one day it’ll work out for us,” she added. “Rob is just that guy for me and what we have is something special.”

A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Jan 22, 2018 at 5:47pm PST

While Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta haven’t been seen together for several weeks, Scheana Marie continues to share old photos of the two of them on her page. Meanwhile, the actor seems to be focused on his own life and career and recently shared an image of himself enjoying an infinity pool in Hawaii.

During an interview with Page Six last month, after speaking of marriage numerous times on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie said that Robert Parks-Valletta wouldn’t consider marrying anyone but her and noted that they would be honeymooning in Bora Bora after their wedding.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Robert Parks-Valletta, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.