The Undertaker Keeps Us Guessing But WWE Insider Claims Deadman Vs. Cena Is On

The Undertaker cut a great promo on this week’s 25th-anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw. This was the first time that The Undertaker had appeared in the wrestling ring since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 when it was widely expected that his loss to Reigns marked the end of his WWE career. However, rumors have been suggesting for months, that The Undertaker is on his way back, and that John Cena vs. The Undertaker is planned for WrestleMania 34.

Many in the WWE universe expected that The Undertaker would make an announcement about his future on this week’s Raw. That didn’t happen, but instead, as reported by the Daily Mirror, The Undertaker said that “I declare for all of those who have fallen, it is truly time that you rest in peace.” Some have interpreted The Undertaker’s “rest in peace” comments as his retirement announcement, but Wrestling Observer Radio’s, Dave Meltzer disagrees.

Meltzer has previously gone on record to say that The Undertaker’s career “isn’t over until he say’s it’s over,” and according to Sportskeeda, Meltzer insists that The Undertaker vs. John Cena is happening at WrestleMania 34. Meltzer suggests that the ambiguity in The Deadman’s segment on Raw 25, was a deliberate ploy by the WWE, designed to “lull the WWE Universe into a false sense of certainty that The Undertaker has retired.”

Part of the WWE’s reasoning, Meltzer claims, is that Cena is being used to give Elias a push ahead of this weekend’s Royal Rumble. This suggests that a feud between Cena and The Undertaker will have to wait until after the Royal Rumble, but we shouldn’t have long to wait to see if it will emerge.

The Undertaker vs. John Cena is clearly the match the WWE Universe wants to see. Cena and the Deadman have faced each other five times. They have two wins each, with one match ending with no result. Wrestling fans would love to see the Taker Of Souls and the leader of the Cenation split that tie, and there would be no better stage than WrestleMania, the show of shows that The Undertaker made his own backyard for over two decades.

What is clear is that The Undertaker wants to keep wrestling fans guessing. His promo at Raw 25, isn’t the first time that the Taker has teased us in recent weeks. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, just last month The Undertaker tweeted a picture with the comment “not over.” The WWE website even ran a story suggesting that The Undertaker vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 34 is the No. 1 thing that they want to see in 2018.

We may not have official confirmation that The Undertaker vs. John Cena is on for WrestleMania 34, but those rumors are certainly gaining pace.