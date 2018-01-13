WWE Teases The Undertaker Vs. John Cena At ‘WrestleMania’ 34

As we all know WWE legend The Undertaker will be appearing on the 25th-anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw in a little over a week. Most WWE fans have always assumed that The Deadman will still have a role to play in WWE even if his competitive days are behind him. The simple fact is that, for many wrestling fans, The Undertaker is the biggest name in WWE wrestling. The WWE network needs the Taker for one simple reason, he sells tickets and PPV passes, but when he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 we all believed that The Undertakers in-ring career was over.

The climax of WrestleMania 33 was spectacular. Wrestling fans saw The Undertaker leave his hat, coat, and gloves in the ring, kiss his wife and disappear in a cloud of smoke. There were tears galore as fans raised signs that simply said “thanks for the memories,” and we believed that The Undertaker had passed into the annals of WWE legend.

The fact that The Undertaker had been an infrequent performer for a number of years, combined with his need for hip surgery, left us convinced that it was all over for the legend who had made WrestleMania his personal showcase for over two decades. For many, having The Undertaker bow out with a loss to Roman Reigns was a travesty, not least because the majority of fans wanted to see the Deadman finish his career by splitting his tied record with John Cena.

Is The Undertaker Vs. John Cena happening at ‘WrestleMania’ 34?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, The Undertaker has never actually said that he is retired, and Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer told us that “The Undertaker’s career isn’t over until he says it’s over.” The fact that the Taker hasn’t said that it’s over has fueled the WWE rumor mill’s speculation that The Undertaker might return for one more huge match.

Those rumors simply won’t die, and for the past couple of months claims that The Undertaker vs, John Cena is happening at WrestleMania 34 have grown in strength. Cageside Seats report that the match everyone wants to see is indeed planned for the “show of shows.”

Metro joins the party, claiming that The Undertaker’s potential return is dominating the WWE rumor mill. They report that Bruce Prichard, The Undertaker’s friend, and former manager, has revealed that the Deadman is in good shape, his best shape for a decade in fact.

In a separate article, Metro also claims that Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer newsletter suggested that “John Cena’s WrestleMania opponent will be a ‘much bigger encounter‘ than a proposed WWE Championship match with AJ Styles.” The speculation over a return for The Undertaker doesn’t end there. What Culture reports that The Taker’s wife, Michelle McCool may be appearing at the 2018 Royal Rumble. That would open up the intriguing possibility of The Undertaker teaming up with his wife to take on Cena and Nikki Bella in a family vs. family battle.

Finally, early last month The Undertaker posted a rather enigmatic Twitter message, simply saying that it’s “not over.” One thing is certain, the speculation that The Undertaker may make a return isn’t over. Perhaps the biggest clue of all comes on the official WWE website which has run a story suggesting that The Undertaker vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 34 is the No 1 thing that they want to see in 2018?

Everyone will be watching closely when The Undertaker rolls into town for Monday Night Raw’s anniversary show on January 22.