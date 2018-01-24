Discovery Channel’s ‘Storm Chasers’ Joel Taylor Passes Away At Age 38

The news was just revealed that Joel Taylor of Storm Chasers on Discovery Channel has passed away at the age of 38. At this time, there is not a lot of information about his death being revealed. Reed Timmer went to his Twitter account to confirm the news that Joel had passed away.

In Reed’s post, he talked about how his partner and best friend had passed away. Joel was 38-years-old at his time of death. He shared saying that “we lost a legend.” Reed really wished they could have chased one last storm together before his passing.

Mirror.co shared a bit about Joel Taylor’s death as well. It was stated that he passed away leaving friends and family “shocked and absolutely devastated.” A local Facebook page did share the news that Joel’s death was not storm chasing related. Right now in Oklahoma, there are not any tornadoes or storms that he would be after that could have caused his death.

Team Western OK Chaser, a group based in Oklahoma talked about him in a post explaining that Joel would actually just load him and take his dad chasing storms without a camera for fun in the recent years. The last post that Joel had made on Facebook was on January 15 and if he had any health problems going on then he didn’t explain them on his page. Instead, he was excited about things going on in his life.

Dan Skoff also went to his Twitter page to talk about the loss of his friend, but he didn’t know the cause of death either and was looking for details. He shared that he now has big plans to watch Season 1 of Storm Chasers in memory of his friend. The comments from fans all over Twitter make it sound like the cause of death hasn’t been revealed just yet. It is obvious that the fans are heartbroken over this loss of the reality star.

RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend pic.twitter.com/htN45t8wik — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 24, 2018

Joel Taylor will be greatly missed by many. The fans of Storm Chasers are sad to hear the news of his passing. More information should continue to come out about what happened to Joel of the Discovery show Storm Chasers.