Chief Keef’s Cousin Fredo Santana’s Cause Of Death Unknown Despite Lean-Induced Seizure Report

Fredo Santana died last week and his death was attributed to the rapper’s lean use and his subsequent hospitalization for kidney and liver failure weeks before his death.

The 27-year-old rapper, who is Chief Keef’s cousin, reportedly died from a fatal seizure; however, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner coroner report has deferred Santana’s case pending an investigation, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Santana, whose real name is Derrick Coleman, died in his Los Angeles residence where he was reportedly found by his girlfriend.

Santana’s family members reportedly told TMZ that the 27-year-old died from a seizure. However, the official cause of death is being investigated and is yet to be determined. Fredo Santana rose to prominence alongside Chief Keef, popularizing the Chicago drill music scene in 2012.

The 27-year-old rapper revealed on Twitter that he self-medicated with lean to treat his PTSD and depression, and it caused kidney and liver failure.

Producer DJ Mustard claimed that he was quitting his lean use following Santana’s death. Chief Keef mourned his cousin’s death on social media tweeting, “Stop saying Fredo was my friend, That’s my cousin, Big difference.”

50 Cent offered Chief Keef support and penned an emotional tribute on Instagram to the 27-year-old rapper who admired him.

Sucka free every year #SSR A post shared by A REAL LEGEND (@fredosantanassr) on Jan 1, 2018 at 12:40am PST

Fredo Santana’s father wrote a series of heart-wrenching Instagram post mourning the loss of his son.

Chief Keef further expressed his grief on Instagram where he posted a now-deleted photo of Santana’s song “Tell Nobody,” and captioned the photo with, “Love you dude forever.”

Rapper Lil Reese, who rapped the famous line “Fredo in the cut, that’s a scary sight” on the breakout drill record “Don’t Like” mourned the death of his friend. 21 Savage, Drake, and many other Hip-Hop artists paid their respects.

This one fucked my head up i can’t even lie ???? rest up young king @FREDOSANTANA300 — DURKIOOO???? (@lildurk) January 20, 2018

Fat Trel got a tattoo of Fredo Santana and Lil Durk tweeted a tribute to the late rapper. Fredo Santana, Chief Keef, Lil Reese, and Lil Durk are widely credited for popularizing the influential drill music genre. It is a style of Southern trap music, which originated in Chicago. The lyrical content reflects dark themes about the gritty reality of the impoverished neighborhoods they were raised.

Fredo Santana was the father of an 8-month-old son. His cause of death is yet to be determined after a toxicology exam.