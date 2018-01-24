‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Full Cast List Leaks — See Which 10 Celebs Will Be On ‘CBB US’

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers have broken loose! The entire cast of 10 leaked today on social media in advance of the official CBS announcement slated to happen during this Sunday’s Grammy Awards. In the latest CBB US promo, host Julie Chen promised that the cast would include actors to athletes and everything in between. With this cast reveal, it looks like there is more of the “everything in between” than actors or athletes. Here is a look at the houseguests for the first-ever Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.

Six Reality “Stars” Among The Cast

Most Big Brother fans should have known to set their expectation low when it came to casting this season since true celebrities would be hard to lure into the house. One guarantee from the get-go was that reality show “celebs” would be among the cast. True to form, more than half of the cast of 10 houseguests are from prior reality show appearances, according to the Twitter leak, but thankfully no Real Housewives.

Sammi Giancola

As Inquisitr leaked a while back, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, formerly of Jersey Shore, is one of six reality stars in the CBB US cast. As was reported, Sammi opted out of MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation special to participate in Big Brother (and also to avoid her ex, Ronnie).

Johnny Bananas

This guy is an MTV staple who has appeared in multiple seasons of The Challenge. In fact, Johnny is on the Vendettas season airing currently where he’s competing alongside BB alumnus Natalie Negrotti and Victor Arroyo. From recent footage, it seems Johnny and Natalie might be showmancing.

I need a spa day .. when ? pic.twitter.com/U03qyMINOv — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) December 31, 2017

Beth Chapman

Beth Chapman is the better half of Dog The Bounty Hunter. Beth was recently declared cancer-free after a battle with stage two throat cancer. Beth and her husband Duane Chapman (aka Dog) had an A&E show that aired for nine years, and she’s also guested as herself on Hawaii 5-0.

Brody Jenner

The other celeb houseguests might have a lot of questions for Brody Jenner about his more famous family members, but he’s accustomed to the limelight. Brody did a number of episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashian with his step-sisters as well as three years in front of reality cameras on The Hills.

Tiffany Pollard

Tiffany Pollard is known for Flavor of Love where she gained the nickname “New York,” but she parlayed her 15 minutes of fame into more. She landed three reality shows of her own and was a houseguest on UK’s Celebrity Big Brother where she placed fourth, lasting 32 days in the house.

When you gotta throw a fit but you don't wanna spill your wine #ScaredFamous pic.twitter.com/KjgFi7eu8y — VH1 (@VH1) November 14, 2017

Andrea Boehlke

Andrea Boehlke is the only CBS reality alumnus among the CBB US houseguests. Andrea was on three seasons of Survivor with her best finish at fifth place. Her longest stay was 37 days, so it seems like the short and starvation-free run of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition should be no hardship.

One Athlete Coming To CBB US– And It’s T.O.!

On the recent Big Brother promo, Julie Chen said “athletes” plural, but there’s only one athlete coming into the house. Former NFLer Terrell Owens did the cha-cha on Dancing with the Stars and recently walked out of MTV’s The Challenge over a verbal altercation. That doesn’t bode well for surviving the pressures of Big Brother.

I wouldn’t wanna be anywhere else☺️ pic.twitter.com/lMTTDGjqQ8 — Gigi (@TheGigiGorgeous) January 23, 2018

One YouTuber Among The Cast

Gigi Gorgeous is a transgender internet personality and actress with more than 2.7 million followers on YouTube. Gigi first gained attention pre-transition with her makeup tutorial videos and brought transgender issues to media attention when she was detained and then banned from Dubai.

Just Two “Real” Celebrity Houseguests

There are only two houseguests that can be considered celebrities in their own right among the cast of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. These two did not gain fame on reality TV or social media. One gained notoriety in the world of music and the other as a television host.

Matt Iseman

Dr. Matt Iseman is a physician-turned-comedian and TV host known for American Ninja Warrior, Clean House, Messiest Home, Comics Unleashed, and Hallmark’s Home & Family. Iseman’s only reality TV contestant experience was last year’s new Celebrity Apprentice which he won.

Lance Bass

The biggest name in Big Brother: Celebrity Edition is *NSYNC’s Lance Bass. The singer has appeared on Dancing with the Stars where he placed in third, and has also had lots of hosting appearances and celebrity game show cameos. Also, Bass is reportedly a Big Brother superfan.

What do you think of this cast of 10 Big Brother: Celebrity Edition houseguests? The official announcement is five days away and then the short season begins on February 7. Check out the preview photos of the new glammed-up Big Brother house and use this complete schedule to set your DVR so you don’t miss an episode of CBB US. Check back often for the latest Celebrity Big Brother spoilers.