‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Faces Rumors Of Being Attacked By David Eason’s Sister

Could Jenelle Evans have been involved in the rest arrest of her sister-in-law, Jessica Miller?

According to a new report, Jessica Miller was arrested earlier this month and charged with assault after feuding with the Teen Mom 2 star just one day prior over her new clothing line, Expressive Shirts.

On January 21, Starcasm shared news of Jessica Miller’s arrest, revealing the sister of David Eason was placed behind bars at the Pender County Jail in North Carolina on January 11. According to the report, Miller was later charged with misdemeanor simple assault and given a bond set at $25,000. One day later, a Hollywood Life report posed the question of whether Jenelle Evans may have been involved.

As the outlet explained, Jenelle Evans posted a vicious review on Jessica Miller’s new business page for Expressive Shirts in which she labeled the business as fake and slammed Miller as a “psycho.” She also accused Miller of threatening people daily and claiming on social media that she’s going to fight others.

Jenelle Evans went on to claim that Jessica Miller doesn’t own any of the clothing she is selling and claimed she designs her shirts with an app on her phone where she copies and pastes text.

“She tried stealing a logo from another company. I ordered a shirt a week ago and it’s still not here. I asked to be refunded and it’s still not here,” Jenelle Evans ranted, according to Hollywood Life’s report.

Jenelle Evans and Jessica Miller have a troubled past. As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, they first came to blows publicly in May 2017, months after Evans tied the knot with Miller’s brother, David Eason. At the time, Evans put Miller’s “dirty laundry” on display, claiming Miller was fired from her job at a hospital due to claims of larceny. Evans also said that Miller’s husband sold their car to buy a motorcycle, despite the fact that they have five kids.

A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Jan 16, 2018 at 7:13pm PST

Jenelle Evans and David Eason got married in September of last year and share one child, 11-month-old Ensley Jolie.

Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including husband David Eason, Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, Leah Messer, Corey Simms, Jeremy Calvert, Kailyn Lowry, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Briana DeJesus, are currently in the midst of production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.