‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wed. Jan. 24: Jack Misleads Judge, Devon’s Proposal, Chelsea’s Surprise

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, January 24, reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack’s (Peter Bergman) battle for the CEO position has just begun. Both feel entitled to the position and will do anything to be Jabot’s head honcho. The stakes are high when the arbitration meeting kicks off, but Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jack is willing to play dirty in order to get what he wants.

Jack will lie to the arbitrator, saying that Ashley does not deserve to be the CEO of Jabot. He will contend that she has a chip on her shoulder because she is not a real Abbott. He will try to convince the arbitrator that Ashley is trying to dethrone him from a position that should belong to him. Young and the Restless spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, state that Ashley will try another tactic. She will argue that the blood relative bylaw should be ignored so that Jabot can have the best possible CEO. However, it seems as if the arbitrator may rule in favor of Jack as Ashley will deliver some surprises of her own this week. Perhaps her revelation will have something to do with Kyle, Jack’s son, who voted to oust him. According to CDL,Kyle may be returning to Genoa City soon.

Buckle up Graham. The Abbotts are coming for you in court and it won’t be pretty today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/3NPpM1C7Qd — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 10, 2018

Other Young and the Restless spoilers state that Devon (Bryton James) will have a proposal for Hilary (Mishael Morgan). According to She Knows Soaps, the offer will be “intriguing,” which could relate something of a business or personal nature. At the moment, Hilary is obsessed with having a baby after spending so much time with Sam, but it seems unlikely that Devon will offer up his sperm. The offer is sure to be something that will be mutually beneficial and have perks for both of them.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) will also have some news for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea will be blown away by the news. Other Young and the Restless spoilers, via Soap Central, indicate that the past will come back to haunt her. Chelsea will feel cornered and fans will see her succumbing to her old tactics, according to spoilers. Young and the Restless promises that Wednesday, January 24, will be filled with action, drama, and suspense.