‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House Breach: YouTubers Get Past Security, Break Into House During Live Show [Video]

A major security breach took place just days ago inside the Celebrity Big Brother house during a live eviction show. The intruders turned out to be YouTubers who eventually posted the footage they obtained from inside the CBB UK abode online.

Ally Law and Ryan Taylor managed to accomplish the unbelievable feat of sneaking into the massive Celebrity Big Brother home as the celebrities inside prepared for a live eviction, according to the Huff Post UK. The residence, used for the regular Big Brother summer series as well, is located in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire at the Elstree Studios complex.

The two YouTube personalities wanted to get into the Celebrity Big Brother house to “sneak a look at the Z-listers” temporary living in it, reports the Lad Bible. Once Ally and Ryan got through security and were inside the home, they were able to film the celebrity houseguests through some type of glass without being noticed.

The video they took, which was posted on their Snapchat channels, includes American singer Ginuwine, Love Island star Jonny Mitchell, and Made in Chelsea’s Ashley James. According to the Lad Bible, it appears that none of the CBB UK crew were aware that Ally and Ryan were even present at the time the footage was taken.

Ally and Ryan were swiftly extricated from the Celebrity Big Brother residence by security once it was discovered the two were in a vestibule in the ceiling of the home, reports the Huff Post UK.

After the security breach was made public, a spokesperson for CBB UK spoke out, insisting that “appropriate security measures” were “in place” to ensure that each and every castmate, staff member, and audience member was safe, according to the Huff Post UK. The full statement from Big Brother bigwigs reads as follows.

“On Friday night, two intruders were apprehended by security at Elstree Studios… The safety of housemates, production, and audience members is of paramount importance and Big Brother has appropriate security measures in place at all times.”

This is not the first time that Ally and Ryan have broken into various presumably secure locations and posted videos of themselves as they accomplished these nefarious activities, the Huff Post UK reports.

In fact, the website notes that Ally has posted footage of himself attempting to stay in a water park all night and also getting into London’s O2 Arena after the stadium had closed.

The first-ever American incarnation of Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well. It is likely that the new series will have heightened security due to the nature of the houseguests set to enter the home.

