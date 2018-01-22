Leah Messer Wants Someone Who Stands By Her And Could Be Telling Jeremy Calvert That They Are Done

Leah Messer has revealed that she has no interest in dating anyone these days, as she’s focusing on her daughters and her personal friendships. The Teen Mom 2 star has two failed marriages behind her and she clearly wants to focus on her relationships before making a bit commitment once again. These days, she’s focusing on her school and Aleeah’s cheerleading competition, but she may still be thinking about her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. On the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, Dr. Drew hinted that Leah and Jeremy were trying to get back together. They both thought it was an awkward conversation, but fans didn’t get an answer.

According to a new Instagram post, Leah Messer is now revealing that she wants someone who recognizes her personal worth. Perhaps she’s sending a message to her ex-husband, who left her behind when things got rough. When Leah revealed she struggled with anxiety and depression, Jeremy revealed he couldn’t handle it. He explained that Messer wasn’t the same person who he married and the two got divorced. While Leah may have entertained getting back together with Jeremy, she may not want to risk getting dumped again if she should fall back into her depression and anxiety.

“As you grow in your self love, you will increasingly embrace your worth. When you know your value, you will stop giving people discounts, and those who are there for the wrong reasons will become easy to identify. Energy doesn’t lie. If something feels ‘off’, it generally is. Those who truly love you, will support you in your highs and lows. They will encourage you to grow and flourish,” Leah Messer revealed on Instagram, sharing that she wants someone who will encourage her personal growth during the rough times.

Maybe she’s getting some of the wrong signals from her ex-husband. On Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer revealed that she felt that Jeremy’s work was toxic, as he’s spending months away from his family. He doesn’t see his daughter as often as Leah would like, and Adalynn is often asking for her father. Until he changes his work situation, Leah may not be interested in exploring a relationship with Jeremy. She could also be concerned whether he wants things a certain way, as he recently broke up with Brooke Wehr after she supposedly didn’t understand why he needed to talk to Leah for hours about Adalynn’s daycare.

Leah Messer is currently single but is open to dating while filming Teen Mom 2. She recently asked fans if they would want to see more dates, so she could be sending the signal that she’s not exploring a relationship with her ex-husband again. It’s possible Leah will find a new boyfriend in a few years once her girls are a bit older.