‘Incredibles 2’ Adds Sophia Bush, Jonathan Banks, And Isabella Rossellini To Cast

Disney/Pixar fans have been waiting 14 long years for the sequel to The Incredibles, and it’s finally coming in June 2018. Based on what we’re learning about the cast, die-hard Disney fans will not be disappointed. As excitement builds for this summer blockbuster release, casting news keeps rolling in, adding to the build-up.

In addition to the original Incredibles voices, Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, and Samuel L. Jackson, Incredibles 2 is getting even more famous actors to lend their voices to the animated film. Deadline reported that Chicago P.D.’s Sophia Bush is the latest to sign on, along with Breaking Bad’s Jonathan Banks and Italian actress Isabella Rossellini.

The plot of Incredibles 2 will reportedly center around Elastigirl, voiced by Holly Hunter, who will be getting her own overzealous superfan this time around. That’s where Sophia Bush comes in. She will play the role of Voyd, an Elastigirl superfan who has a few superpowers of her own. Voyd has the ability to manipulate objects and “create voids” that those objects can then disappear into.

Jonathan Banks will be taking on the role of Rick Dicker, the head of the Super Relocation Program. As such, Dicker’s job is to keep the identification of the Incredibles 2 family a secret, much like the witness relocation program. As many should recall from the original Incredibles movie, this is never a small job.

Isabella Rossellini is joining the cast of Incredibles 2 as a “foreign ambassador” who spends her time working to support the Supers.

In addition to the casting news, Disney/Pixar also released sketches showing what each of the new characters will look like. They showed the sketches side-by-side with photos of the actors that will be voicing their characters, and it’s safe to say that in most cases, the similarities are (dare we say) incredible.

This highly anticipated summer animated film will be released in theaters on June 15. Brad Bird has returned to direct Incredibles 2. The producers are John Walker and Nicole Grindle. In addition to Sophia Bush, Jonathan Banks, and Isabella Rossellini, Disney/Pixar also recently announced the additions of another Breaking Bad star, Bob Odenkirk, as well as the Oscar-nominated Caroline Keener.