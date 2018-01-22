Kim Zolciak Says Kandi Burruss And NeNe Leakes Called Andy Cohen Complaining About Kroy

Since Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta began airing in early November, Kim Zolciak has made several allegations against her co-stars, in particular NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss. One episode showed Kim claiming that she once saw NeNe park in a handicap parking spot without a handicapped person with her. Even more shocking, another episode showed Kim claiming that Kandi once offered to perform oral sex on her. On Sunday, Kim, via Twitter, made another claim against NeNe and Kandi. The latest allegation involves Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen and Kim’s husband, Kroy Biermann.

It all started when a viewer tweeted his surprise to Kroy that he brought Kim some pizza when she was at NeNe’s elephant party. The viewer proclaimed that such action made Kroy husband of the year. Kroy responded that Kim makes him the happiest man alive and that if a husband can do nice things for his wife, he should.

She makes me the happiest man alive. If a husband can, he does, and should. https://t.co/qFG3KvbmoC — Kroy Biermann (@biermann71) January 21, 2018

Kim applauded Kroy for taking care of her in such a way even though others are trying to stop him from doing so. According to Kim, Kandi and NeNe called Andy to complain about how Kroy drops her off and picks her up from filming scenes. Kim also explained that she has Kroy drop and pick her up because she doesn’t want to drink and drive.

Awe even though Kandi and Nene called Andy and complained that you drop me off at scenes and pick me up! #ILoveYou #IDontDrinkAndDrive #DD https://t.co/g1aj4evtOh — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) January 21, 2018

Many people responded to Kim Zolciak’s tweet by congratulating her on what a great marriage and husband she has. Some people also applauded Kim on not drinking and driving. Yet there were also those who questioned Kim’s claims. One person posted an old photo, from Kim’s earlier seasons on the show, of Kim driving while holding a glass of wine. Another person questioned whether Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes really did complain to Andy Cohen about Kroy Biermann driving Kim around and said that Kim should provide some proof.

Kroy dropping off and picking up his wife from filming scenes with the other housewives also gives him the opportunity to calm her down when she gets into fights with the women. In one episode earlier this season, Kroy tried to calm Kim down after she got into such a heated verbal argument with Kenya Moore that it threatened to turn physical. As viewers saw, at NeNe Leaks’ girls and gays party, which Kandi Burruss missed because she was in Kenya for Shamea Morton’s wedding, Kim repeatedly made comments about how Kenya’s husband and marriage was fake. Fed up, Kenya yelled out that Kim should just be worried about “pimping” her own daughter out for some John Legend tickets. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kenya’s shocking claim was in reference to the tweet that Kim had sent to the musician’s wife, model Chrissy Teigen, about who her daughter, Brielle, has to “blow” in order to get tickets to her husband’s concert.

At the mention of her daughter, Kim Zolciak leaped up and threw her wine glass towards Kenya. As NeNe Leakes sat at the party stunned, Sheree Whitfield held Kim back. Outside waiting in the car, Kroy Biermann comforted Kim and quickly whisked her away from the scene.