Kailyn Lowry Says People Are Constantly Trying To Date Her After Divorce From Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry decided that her marriage to Javi Marroquin was toxic and she wanted out. Despite making one last effort on Marriage Bootcamp, Lowry revealed that she needed to leave her marriage behind and gave Javi divorce papers. He was devastated, as he really wanted his relationship and his children. However, within a few months, Marroquin was even more devastated as he learned Lowry was pregnant with another man’s baby. Since then, Kailyn has been a stay-at-home mother to little Lux, who was born this past summer. Some people believe she’s ready to date again, as she’s been asked out several times.

Kailyn has revealed that she’s not looking for someone to date, but it sounds like people can’t stop asking her out on a date. Of course, people may not get the chance if they don’t ask, but Lowry is now speaking out about her dating life. According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry revealed that people are always asking her out on a date after she finalized her divorce from Javi Marroquin. However, it sounds like people have no luck with her, as she’s turning them down. She hasn’t gone public with anyone since her split, but on Teen Mom 2, she revealed she had hoped Chris Lopez would be there for her and Lux.

These days, Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are not dating. In fact, it sounds like they are barely speaking. There have been reports that Lowry was dating another woman, but she never went public with that information. She’s often surrounded by rumors, but it’s possible that she’s keeping her love life a secret. Over the past couple of months, Lowry hasn’t been spotted with anyone, but Lowry may be open to the idea of dating another woman. She previously revealed that Javi’s friend caused some drama between them on Marriage Bootcamp. Fans have suspected that she has dated another woman since their divorce, but she never said anything publicly about it.

Kailyn Lowry is currently filming Teen Mom 2, so fans can look forward to another season, where they get to meet little Lux. He’s quickly growing, so fans may be able to see more of his personality when Teen Mom 2 returns soon.