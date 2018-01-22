Kim Kardashian’s Alleged Bizarre ‘List Of Demands’ For Her Surrogate Reportedly Leaks

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago West, into the world via surrogate last week, and now the alleged list of demands the reality star gave the surrogate with her strict do’s and don’ts for pregnancy has reportedly leaked online.

According to a new report by Radar Online, Kim supposedly gave the surrogate a list of demands she wanted her to abide by during the nine-month pregnancy, which included advice on things like what she should and shouldn’t eat as well as specifying what activities she should and shouldn’t partake in while with child.

Though the list hasn’t been confirmed by Kim or any of the Kardashian clan, the site claimed that the alleged run-down — which included some slightly more bizarre requests mixed in with some standard advice for pregnant women — was given to the surrogate at the start of the process last year.

Supposedly, soft cheeses was a big no-no when it came to what she could consume. The surrogate allegedly also had to stay away from a wide range of other foods, including “raw or partially cooked eggs” and “raw or undercooked meat” as well as most fish, cold deli meats, raw peanuts, hot dogs, any supplements that contained Vitamin A, any unpasteurized dairy, and unwashed fruits and vegetables, amongst a slew of others.

The site also alleged that Kardashian asked the surrogate to limit her intake of caffeinated beverages to just one cup per day and specifically specified that she should have “no more than six ounces” of tuna a week.

In addition to specifying what she could and couldn’t eat, the supposed list also claimed that she was asked to stay away from “hot tubs or saunas” and any “essential oils and aromatherapy,” as well as being told that she shouldn’t take medication, including “Ibuprofen, Aleve, Advil and Naproxen.”

Kardashian also reportedly made a point of noting that she should avoid “prolonged exposure to chemical cleansers, hair spray, pesticides, and paint fumes” while pregnant, asked her not to whiten her teeth or go to the tanning salon, and also specified the type of oil that should be used if she had a massage, according to the site.

Kim hasn’t confirmed the authenticity of the list Radar Online is alleging she gave her surrogate before the birth of baby Chicago. However, People reported back in September that both she and Kanye had been pretty strict when it came to the woman carrying their baby and wanted to make sure she stuck to a healthy diet.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“Kim and Kanye have been incredibly involved in the surrogate process,” a Kardashian source told the outlet last year.

The insider added that the couple was “super adamant” about her having a healthy diet while pregnant with their daughter, who is the sibling to 4-year-old sister North West and 2-year-old brother Saint West.

“Kim and Kanye both want the healthiest baby possible,” continued People’s Kardashian insider, who also revealed that the couple was reportedly “making sure the surrogate is abiding by the routine they’ve set for her.”

Although the woman’s name has not been revealed and likely won’t be announced now that she’s given birth, Kim confirmed last year that she has a great relationship with her even though she made the decision not to invite her to her baby shower.

“I love her,” Kardashian revealed during an appearance on the daytime talk show The Real, via People.

Kim said that she has “the best relationship with my surrogate. She’s so nice. She is the perfect person to do this for my family.”

Kim then added while chatting to co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley that she thinks the woman is “great” and has “been amazing” throughout the whole process, but noted that she actually didn’t know at first that she was carrying her and Kanye’s baby.