Pippa Middleton Goes Incognito As James’ Girlfriend Donna Air Approves Meghan Markle

Pippa Middleton is still keeping herself under the radar in 2018. After her fairytale wedding to James Matthews, honeymooning in French Polynesia, and watching 2017 Wimbledon, the 34-year-old socialite is choosing to keep herself out of the spotlight. The only time that she appeared in public was for charity events at a hospital and at a promotional paralympic event, but she keeps her mouth shut when it comes to the royal family.

However, it looks like not all members of her inner circle follow the same rule. Her younger brother, James Middleton, has been in an on-and-off again relationship with Donna Air, an actress and TV presenter. While the latest update hinted that they are not together, he was spotted on Dancing on Ice, cheering his girlfriend on, when Donna Air was skating.

“James Middleton was spotted supporting Donna Air during her debut solo routine on Dancing On Ice on Sunday evening, seemingly dispelling claims of a romantic split,” reports the Daily Mail. “The socialite and presenter, 38, received praise from the judges before the camera panned to the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger brother as he cheered her on from the crowd.”

After their seeming reunion, Donna Air took it a step further and commented on Meghan Markle and her wedding to Prince Harry.

“[Meghan] seems very nice,” the 38-year-old dance star said. “Everyone loves a royal wedding!”

The @dancingonice star, @donnaair gets her skates on to talk family and facing her fears. Read the interview in this week's HELLO!- out now. pic.twitter.com/ey6Je1ail1 — HELLO! (@hellomag) January 23, 2018

While Donna Air is busy giving her seal of approval to Meghan Markle, Pippa Middleton is making sure that she stays out of the limelight. Not only has she not been in any red carpet events, but she also makes sure that she is well covered when she steps outside her apartment.

“She’s been keeping a low profile of late, but Pippa Middleton was spotted today as she carried out errands in west London,” reports the Daily Mail. “The 34-year-old wrapped up warm in a chic black coat and grey and white patterned scarf as she cycled through the streets. She finished off her dressed-down ensemble with black jeans and sturdy boots, keeping her burgundy handbag safely tucked into her basket.”

The last time that she made a public appearance with her husband, James Matthews, was when she joined the rest of the royal family in attending the first service of the year at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. She followed her sister, Kate Middleton, and her husband, Prince William, as well as their two children.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child this April.