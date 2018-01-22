Meghan Markle Has Reportedly Met Prince Harry’s Childhood Nanny In Secret

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly took a secret side trip after their official visit at Cardiff on Thursday. According to royal insiders, Prince Harry brought his fiancée to meet Tiggy Legge-Bourke, a very special woman in his life.

Prince Harry Privately Introduced Meghan Markle To His Nanny

Tiggy Legge-Bourke is an important person in Prince Harry’s childhood. She was the prince’s nanny at the time of Princess Diana’s death when he was only 12-years-old. According to sources, Tiggy was with the young royal when the news of his mother’s untimely death was broken to him at Balmoral Castle in 1997.

The former nanny, now 52-years-old, was a great support and motherly figure to Prince Harry during the tragic time. Now that the 33-year-old prince is about to get married, it is not surprising that he wanted his fiancée to meet his childhood nanny.

“Harry couldn’t wait to introduce Meghan to Tiggy,” a source told The Sun.

“She’s a very significant person in Harry’s life, almost like a mother-figure, as she looked after Harry when Princess Diana died.”

The insider further revealed that although Meghan Markle and Tiggy have completely different personalities, the two women in Prince Harry’s life “got on famously.”

Prince Harry with Tiggy Legge-Bourke in 2006. Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Tiggy Legge-Bourke now lives at the Glanusk Estate, just 30 miles from Cardiff Castle. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the Welsh castle Jan. 18 as part of their official royal duties, they reportedly made the one-hour drive just to visit the ex-nanny.

Tiggy’s Controversial Past

Despite Prince Harry’s closeness to his nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke actually has a rather controversial past. Her wealthy family has served the royals for generations and her mother was also a lady-in-waiting to Princess Anne. Tiggy was hired to care for Prince William and Prince Harry in 1993, shortly after Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated.

According to rumors, Princess Diana was upset over her sons’ love for their nanny. The princess was also reportedly concerned that Tiggy, a heavy smoker, was puffing cigarettes near her two boys. As previously reported by The Mirror, there were talks that Tiggy even had an affair with Prince Charles, sending Princess Diana into a jealous fit.

Such rumors remain to be unfounded, and the ex-nanny is still close to both Prince William and Prince Harry to this day. In fact, she was a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. Her son also served as a pageboy in the royal wedding, Wales Online reported.

Because of this, it is believed that Tiggy Legge-Bourke is likely to attend Prince Harry and Meghan’s upcoming wedding as well. However, it is unclear whether the couple handed the former royal nanny an invitation during their secret visit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to be married on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.