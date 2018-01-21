‘Young and The Restless’ Spoilers: JT’s Dirty Drug Secret – Nikki Discovers The Truth [VIDEO]

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) didn’t come back to Genoa City just for the chance to investigate Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). In fact, the latest Y&R spoilers indicate that JT is running from terrible secrets about himself. What JT is hiding ruined his marriage, his career prospects, and sent him scurrying halfway across the world to get away from the worst parts of himself. But trouble followed JT and everyone’s about to find out what he’s concealing.

Nikki And Victor Confront JT And Victoria

The latest Y&R spoilers promo indicates that word spreads fast and that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) gave a key to her ex JT and moved him into the house with her and her kids. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) are stunned that Vikki fast-tracked this romance when JT is still married and was only just served with divorce papers. Her parents are stunned and think that Vikki is making a mistake and perhaps acting out of desperation.

Young and the Restless spoilers from the same video reveal that it’s not just her parents that are worried. Vikki’s other ex-husband, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), is also concerned. Billy goes straight to Victoria when he learns that JT moved in and asks what she’s thinking. Victoria tells Billy that she hasn’t “felt so sure about anything in years.” That’s an insult to Billy since they were together not too terribly long ago, but now all Vikki can think about is JT and their hot sex.

JT Is A Drug Addict

Other Y&R spoilers from the weekly promo (see below) reveal that when Victoria insists everything is great with her and JT, Billy vents to Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni). Billy tells Phyllis that Victoria is making “a huge mistake,” and he’s right, but he’s got no idea just how bad the mistake is that his ex is making. Y&R rumors have persisted since Thad Luckinbill returned that his storyline would be about abuse. Daytime Confidential‘s Jamey Giddens leaked this on Twitter, but now it’s clearer.

Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Giddens was spot-on about the abuse plot, but it’s the type of abuse that was wrong. JT is a drug addict, and it’s substance abuse that will be the foundation of his return plot. This explains why JT came to Genoa City, left Mac, and is acting so recklessly with Victoria, sexing her up all over the house and office. JT is spiraling out of control, but so far has been able to keep his opioid addiction hidden. This is Mal Young’s latest social interest story.

Nikki Discovers JT’s Addiction

The latest Y&R spoilers from Soap Central promise that JT “continues to harbor a secret” and this week’s soap magazines reveal that Nikki spots JT popping pills. The same spoilers reveal that Nikki makes a “surprising connection” when she figures out that JT isn’t just taking aspirin – he’s doping with a controlled substance. That explains why he ditched his whole life and turned up out of the blue in GC and is trying to re-start his old life with Vikki.

As a substance abuser herself, Nikki recognizes the signs of addiction and while she will sympathize, doesn’t want JT around Vikki or the kids. This is made more critical by Reed Hellstrom’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) recent DUI. He might have the addiction gene that JT carries. Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Nikki will confront JT but, as addicts do, he will lie and try to protect his secret. Nikki will have no choice but to tell Vikki who won’t want to hear it.

JT Ruined His Marriage And Career With Drugs

Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Nikki is determined to get to the bottom of JT’s addiction issue and enlists Victor’s help. To that end, Victor calls a truce with JT and then he and Nikki use their new-found partnership to investigate. The pair discovers that JT lost his job due to his painkiller addiction and it also wrecked his marriage to Mac. That’s why JT came to town. He was looking for a new life since he’d wrecked his old one.

But YR spoilers also promise that Vikki will be in denial. She doesn’t want to believe that JT came to town to hide from his addiction. This will all come out in February sweeps. Catch up on the new Y&R scoop on Hilary’s blind date with Ravi and her stunning infertility diagnosis, plus spoilers for the next two weeks. Tune in next week to see Mariah confess her Tessa love to Noah and check back here often for all the latest Young and the Restless spoilers and news.