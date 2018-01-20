Thousands Participate In Today’s Women’s March In Seattle

The Seattle Women’s March demonstration officially began at 10 a.m. PST today with a group of speakers. The event has attracted a large crowd, despite weather concerns. An initial report from US News indicated that tens of thousands of people were expected. The march itself was planned for an 11:30 a.m. start time.

There are no official reports yet that confirm exactly how many people have taken to the streets, but the Seattle Times reported there were several hundred already in attendance more than 90 minutes before things kicked off.

People began arriving as early as 7:30 a.m. The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women led a group prayer at 9 a.m. with Duwamish members Cecile Hansen and Blake Shelafoe. Hansen descends from the city’s namesake, Chief Seattle.

What Do the Organizers Hope to Achieve?

Women’s March Seattle 2.0 takes place exactly one year after the series of massive marches that were held to protest President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration. This year’s march has placed an emphasis on intersectionality and providing a voice for marginalized people. To that end, the Women’s March is being led by the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women group.

Counter-Protestors and a Single Police Detainment

A small group of counter-protesters, going by the name Patriot Prayer, showed up before the march officially began. Someone dropped a black backpack near them and this led to a single detainment. There is no word yet on whether or not there was anything dangerous inside the backpack. Shortly after this incident, police officers escorted members of Patriot Prayer out of the area.

Other Women’s Marches Being Held Today

Thousands are getting ready to walk in the 2018 Seattle Women’s March. This year’s March begins at Cal Anderson Park and ends at the Seattle Center. #SeaWomensMarch @king5seattle pic.twitter.com/xPIuxYuFXM — Taylor Mirfendereski (@TaylorMirf) January 20, 2018

Per Newsweek, 4.2 million people marched in 600 cities last year for the inaugural Women’s March. This weekend’s efforts are expected to eclipse those numbers as marches are planned in 673 cities. An estimated 5 million are expected to march between today and tomorrow.

Some of the biggest Women’s March 2018 events will be located in Los Angeles, New York City, Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas. Several cities in other nations are also planning to participate, including Rome, Nairobi, Buenos Aires and Beijing.

The Events Continue Tomorrow in Seattle

The entire weekend is filled with activist opportunities in Seattle. Local nonprofits and businesses are hosting the first Womxn Act on Seattle event. This has been organized by the people behind last year’s protest, the Womxn’s March on Seattle. Among the schedule of events is a panel entitled “Taking Care of Business: Panel on Women Entrepreneurship” that will take place at 11:45 a.m. at The Riveter and again at 3:30 p.m. at Casa Latina.

Important FAQs for Seattle Residents

Seattle Women’s March 2.0 begins with a roar of tens of thousands of voices! pic.twitter.com/WJkJu3IYJw — 34Dems (@34dems) January 20, 2018

Today’s Women’s March in Seattle officially kicked off 10 minutes early at 11:20 a.m. as a large crowd started marching toward the downtown area. Anyone in the area should expect large transit delays until at least 3 p.m. Women’s March 2018 participants are also marching locally today in Olympia.