Adam Levine Calls Out Blake Shelton, ‘He’s Not Sexy’ [Video]

The internet certainly had a lot to say when Blake Shelton was crowned People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” last year, and it turns out that the country star’s fellow The Voice coach Adam Levine still isn’t done talking about it two months after his prestigious cover was revealed. Levine threw a little playful shade at Shelton in a recent interview, admitting that he still doesn’t think his friend is “sexy,” while also revealing the huge prank he played on him.

Adam joked about Blake being named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, where he playfully joked that the country star being given the honor had “cheapened” it after he was initially given the title in 2013.

“He’s not sexy,” Adam said of Blake, per Rare Country. “It also made it feel worse that I got it. It cheapened it a lot. It’s like sexy dudes got it before I did.”

Levine then continued to joke about his fellow The Voice coach being given the title of “Sexiest Man Alive” by the magazine on the popular late night talk show, as the twosome have become famous for their friendly rivalry and banter after sitting alongside one another on the past 13 seasons of the talent search since it first began in 2011.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, cool, I guess I’m sexy like that.’ And, then Blake gets it and I’m like, ‘I guess I’m not as sexy as them then,'” Adam quipped shortly after NBC unveiled the first official promo photos for Season 14 of the popular singing show, featuring Levine, Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys.

But while the two are often swapping cutting words both on and off The Voice, Adam was only kidding around when it came to throwing some shade at Blake, as he then revealed how he played a prank on the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer using a giant poster of his own “Sexiest Man Alive” cover from five years ago.

“It was like, so giant… I framed it and I sent it to [Blake’s] house in Oklahoma,” Levine recalled of the unusual present he sent to Shelton after he received the honor from the magazine in 2013, revealing that his fellow The Voice coach was so enthralled by the giant present that he then hung it up in his barn.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Adam then joked that he felt having his framed cover hanging up in his barn is probably what inspired his friend and co-star to take on the title himself. “I guess that lit a fire under him and now he wanted it,” the Maroon 5 singer joked.

Adam’s decision to throw a little playful shade at Blake on the late-night show earlier this week came shortly after the country star called Levine a “b**t hole” while discussing their relationship in a recent interview.

Back in December, Shelton said that Levine hasn’t changed since they first started working together as coaches on The Voice 13 seasons ago, but joked that he wanted him to.

“Adam’s one of those celebrities that you just wish would change someday – and he still hasn’t yet,” Shelton said of his co-star per Hollywood Outbreak. “He’s the same b**t hole that I met in 2011.”

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will be back together on The Voice for Season 14 alongside Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson on February 26.