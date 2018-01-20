Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cavs Trying To Acquire DeAndre Jordan, George Hill, Lou Williams

Cleveland Cavaliers trade rumors revealed some huge news on Friday, January 19. New NBA trade rumors state that the Cavs are in hot pursuit of center DeAndre Jordan and point guard George Hill. A report by NBA analyst Marc Stein has confirmed that the Cavs are in discussions with the Los Angeles Clippers about Jordan and also with the Sacramento Kings about Hill. Another report from Stein states that the Cavs are also expressing interest in acquiring Lou Williams from the Clippers.

This is huge news as the NBA trade deadline draws closer, suggesting that the Cavs are ready to make some big changes to their current roster. Stein stated that the ongoing trade discussions with the Clippers and Kings have involved players like Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith getting dealt by the Cavs. The Cavs are also intent on bringing on multiple players, with the plan to add DeAndre Jordan as a force at center and also to land Lou Williams or George Hill to help on the offensive end of the floor.

These Cleveland Cavaliers trade rumors are a big deal because it appears that the front office is ready to go all-in on the 2018 NBA Playoffs. There is a risk that the team could lose LeBron James to free agency at the end of the season, so surrounding him with talent to go after another championship might be the best way to keep him happy with his situation in Cleveland. Now, the question becomes, will the Cavs have to also give up the 2018 first-round pick of the Brooklyn Nets to get these deals done? It’s very likely.

Congratulations to Zydrunas Ilgauskas, who was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the #CLESportsAwards on Wednesday! RETWEET to congratulate Big Z and watch the @CLESports presentation here: https://t.co/7rkW7pQaT2 #AllForZ ????: Timeless Photography pic.twitter.com/3Z4AJ3JmCt — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 19, 2018

This season with the Los Angeles Clippers, DeAndre Jordan has averaged 11.8 points and 14.9 rebounds per game. He is a force in the middle and could be exactly what the Cavs are looking for in a trade. Jordan is earning roughly $22.6 million this year and has a player option of about $24.1 million for the 2018-19 NBA season.

In 43 games for the Clippers this season, with 30 coming off the bench, Lou Williams is averaging 23.2 points on 45 percent shooting. He attempts 7.2 three-point shots per game and is averaging 41.2 percent from long-range. Those would be perfect numbers for the Cavs down the stretch. Williams makes $7 million this season before becoming a free agent.

The other name coming up in these Cleveland Cavaliers trade rumors is point guard George Hill. His situation is a bit different, as Hill is under contract through the 2019-20 NBA season. He is making a salary of $20 million this season and then $19 and $18 million in the next two years. The veteran guard has averages of 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game with the Sacramento Kings.

While it’s not a surprise that the Cavs are coming up in a number of NBA trade rumors, it is huge news that there are several confirmed negotiations taking place. These latest Cleveland Cavaliers trade rumors could lead to the team making some moves very soon in the hopes of chasing down the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference.