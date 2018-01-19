WWE News: WWE Issues Official Statement On Hulk Hogan Possibly Returning

There are a number of big shows coming up for WWE in the next four months, and fans around the world are wondering if Hulk Hogan will be back for any of them. Next week is the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, followed by the Royal Rumble, and then, WrestleMania 34 in early April. Each one of those is huge for the company, and it would make sense if the former world champion was at each one but is his return actually going to happen?

As many may know by now, Hulk Hogan was banished from WWE a couple of years ago after the racial slur scandal happened with the release of his sex tape. Since then, everyone keeps wondering when he’s going to be back with the company as a wrestler or in any capacity.

Over time, there have been rumors Hogan would be back for WrestleMania or some other big event, but it simply hasn’t happened. Now, the Washington Post is reporting that Hogan states Triple H still wants him back in WWE, and it’s what the fans want.

“I don’t know if they want me back. I think the fans want me back. I think that I’m part of that company from the ground up. Triple H I know is a huge fan of the guys that gave their blood, sweat and tears and their personal life to make this happen. I know Triple H would love to see me back on the inside again.”

That could very well be true, but what does WWE have to say about it?

WWE

Well, once the word started going around that Hogan knew Triple H wanted him back in the company, WWE realized they had to say something. With that, they released a short and simple statement regarding Hulk Hogan’s possible return.

“At this time, WWE remains committed to its decision.”

That is not a surefire denial that Hulk Hogan will be back in WWE at some point, but it certainly doesn’t sound like he’s coming back anytime soon. He certainly isn’t expected to be at Raw 25 next week as he’s let a number of fans on social media know.

yo Pop I will be watching from the beach brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 17, 2018

For now, Hulk Hogan is not going to be on Monday Night Raw next week, and he probably won’t be back for the Royal Rumble next weekend either. If WWE stands by their word that he’s staying gone from the company, the Hulkster may not return in time for WrestleMania 34 either. Only time will tell if the legend has another run or appearances in him, but for now, he’s staying on the beach.