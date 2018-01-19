‘Party of Five‬’ Reboot Happening On Freeform

Reboots and revivals are all the rage these days, and a new one has just been announced. The A Party of Five reboot is happening on Freeform, with an important twist taken from one of today’s hottest topics, which is immigration.

Deadline was first to report Freeform had ordered a pilot for a reboot of the 90’s hit drama. Original series creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, are on board to create the new show. It will have the same premise as the original, five orphaned children raising themselves.

However, the reboot will focus on five Mexican-American children forced to band together when their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. The Buendias siblings will struggle as they learn how to live their lives in America without their parents.

This new twist sheds some light on the issue of immigration in America. Keyser and Lippman are both thrilled to tell the story while rebooting such an iconic 90’s TV show. They will write the pilot alongside Michal Zebede, who is known for his work on Castle and Devious Maids.

Freeform has not set a time frame for when the Party of Five reboot will hit the air. However, with its long-running breakthrough show, The Fosters, ending this summer, it could be slated for next winter. The reboot would make a good companion series to The Fosters spin-off featuring Callie and Mariana.

The original show launched the careers of Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. It ran for six seasons from 1994 to 2000 and was one of the dramas that helped change the scope of the Fox Network during the 90’s. The drama had a short-lived spin-off, Time of Your Life, starring Hewitt, but it never gained the fan love the original had. It lasted only one season.

Wow. Party of Five, the ’90s drama about a group of five siblings raising themselves after their parents died, will be rebooted for Freeform channel. New story features siblings raising each other after their parents are deported to Mexico. Talk about a topical subject… pic.twitter.com/dOmK0hJvh6 — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) January 18, 2018

Another 90’s TV show is getting a reboot. Party of Five is happening on Freeform. The show joins a slew of other hit shows that have recently been announced as reboots, including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, One Day at a Time, and American Idol. Plus, Mad About You and The Office revivals are reportedly in the works at NBC.

