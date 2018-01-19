Brandi Glanville Tells Gerard Butler To ‘F**k Off’ After He Disses Their Hookup On ‘WWHL’

Brandi Glanville saw what Gerard Butler had to say about her on Wednesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live and she’s not happy.

After the actor appeared alongside rapper 50 Cent on the late-night talk show hosted by Andy Cohen, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her Twitter page to share her thoughts on Gerard Butler’s comments and reveal new details about their time together.

After telling fans on January 18 that she wanted to set the record straight, Brandi Glanville explained that Gerard Butler had asked for her number at a party. She then revealed that he called her the very next day to ask her out.

“If he wants to cringe now, he can f**k off,” Brandi Glanville told her fans and followers, according to a report by TooFab.

According to Brandi Glanville, Gerard Butler shouldn’t be acting negatively toward their encounter because he was the one who hit on her and pursued her. She also confirmed that Butler did not know her last name or her line of work when he asked her out because she didn’t feel it was necessary to tell him that she too was famous.

Brandi Glanville first announced that she had hooked up with Gerard Butler during an episode of Watch What Happens Live years ago during the time she was starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

A post shared by Gerard Butler (@gerardbutler) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

During Wednesday night’s Watch What Happens Live, Gerard Butler admitted that when he was approached by TMZ about his past hookup with Brandi Glanville, he acted as if he had no idea who she was because he failed to ask for her last name. He also said that Glanville was quite upset when he failed to acknowledge their time together.

Brandi Glanville began starring on the second season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a part-time role but was upgraded to a full-time position the following year. Then, after feuding with nearly all of her co-stars for several seasons, Glanville’s full-time role was removed from the series and she and Bravo TV went their separate ways.