Celebrities Who Have Died In 2018: Dolores O’Riordan’s Tragic Death Adds To Quickly Growing List

The last two years have been incredibly difficult to take for fans of celebrities in music, movies, sports, or just about anything, as the deaths have been far too great in number. While the list of celebrity deaths in 2017 wasn’t as long as the awful 2016, it was still quite extensive, with a few shocking names included. With the passing of Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan this past week, the list of those we have lost in 2018 just continues to grow.

On Monday, O’Riordan passed away suddenly and tragically at the young age of 46, as reported by the NY Times. As of Thursday afternoon, Pop Culture was reporting that O’Riordan died of Fentanyl poisoning in a suspected suicide, but there is still no official cause of death that has been declared.

A toxicology exam is being conducted, and the cause of death is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Riordan’s death is just one of many celebrities and famous names who have passed away this year. The world has seen those in politics, sports broadcasting, music, movies, and many other fields die after long battles with illness or way before their time.

No matter when they go, it never is any easier for family, friends, and fans.

Dick Van Dyke Posts Touching Tribute to Brother Jerry Who Passed Away at Age 86 https://t.co/P6w68K0mwD pic.twitter.com/2LXeZunaSB — Faith Family America (@FaithFamilyUSA) January 9, 2018

Earlier this month, the world lost a great actor and funny man as Jerry Van Dyke passed away at the age of 86. The younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, Jerry was a true legend in the acting world who ended up dying of chronic heart disease, as reported by TMZ.

Here is a list of the notable names who have been taken from everyone in 2018.

Jerry Van Dyke – actor

Dolores O’Riordan – singer

Keith Jackson – Legendary sports announcer

Lorraine Abdul – pianist, mother of Paula Abdul

Bobby Zarin – husband of Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin

“Fast” Eddie Clarke – Motorhead guitarist

Jo Jo White – NBA player and Olympic gold medalist

Denise LaSalle – R&B singer-songwriter

Tyler Hilinski – Washington State football player

France Gall – singer

Doreen Tracey – actress, one of the original members of the Mickey Mouse Club

Donnelly Rhodes – actor

Rick Hall – founder of FAME Recording Studios

Jon Paul Steur – actor

Bella Emberg – actress

Joseph Wayne Miller – actor

John Tunney – former U.S. Senator

Ray Thomas – singer

Peggy Cummins – actor

Mountain Fiji – GLOW wrestler

John Young – former astronaut

Carm Cozza – Yale football coach

Mike Shanahan – St. Louis Blues owner (1986 – 1991)

George Bandy – Alabama state representative

Rayya Elias – author

Doug Harvey – MLB umpire

Jessica Falkholt – actress

I am very sorry to hear about the passing of Emily Dole. The WWF had Hulk Hogan and GLOW had Mountain Fiji. Emily portrayed Mountain Fiji, the consummate good-girl loved and adored by fans. I learned later on that… https://t.co/jOY0lunk0K pic.twitter.com/VqqoBoigcC — Justin Roberts (@JustinRoberts) January 4, 2018

As each year goes by, there will be more and more of those that people grew up with passing away and leaving this world. The list of celebrity deaths for 2018 is already quite lengthy for the year not even being three weeks old, but that’s just how time goes. For the public figures that die, though, they are not only mourned by family and friends but the entire world.