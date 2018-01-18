Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reuniting Rumors Continue, While Actor Seeks To Stay Sober And Be Best Dad

For as long as the divorce drama and custody proceedings have been going on between Angelina Jolie and her estranged hubby Brad Pitt, the Hollywood heartthrob has been linked to his former wife, Jennifer Aniston. It took no time at all for the masses to drum up false claims that the two were rekindling their previous relationship, and over a year later, such reports continue to make headlines.

Who doesn’t remember the way Jolie and Pitt began their 12-year relationship and brought the demise of Brad’s marriage to the Friends star? The drama of the day caused a split, and even T-shirts were created for “Team Jen” and “Team Angelina” supporters. It seems that Team Jen is in full force, hoping for a reconciliation, but it seems they are all forgetting something — Aniston is remarried and completely in love with actor and screenwriter Justin Theroux.

This has not kept the rumors from swirling. The latest, as the Hollywood Gossip reminds, is that Brad and Jen are giving their relationship “another go.”

A supposed source spoke to In Touch regarding this topic, stating, “If the stars align, Brad and Jen could end up remarried.”

The insider also insists that Jen and Justin’s marriage is “on the rocks.” This is, however, unlikely.

What is clear, however, is that Brad Pitt is taking all the time he can to better himself for the sake of his and Angelina’s six children, after attending rehab for his alcoholism and seeking therapy, which the star reportedly attends weekly, according to the Independent.

Pitt lives just down the street from Angelina and his children, but he does get to spend more time with them at his own Beverly Hills home since seeking treatment. Us Weekly shares the words of a source who claims that Pitt’s home is his sanctuary and where Pitt is living a quiet life when he’s not working.

“[Brad]lives a quiet life and spends a lot of time at his home. It’s his sanctuary and just being there is where he finds peace. He has projects around the house and is always making things or changing things around.”

The actor admitted in a candid interview with GQ last year, just after his split, that he was definitely doing too much “boozing” and wasn’t as present as he should have been. Brad Pitt also noted that he enjoys therapy.

Recently, sources have stated that Brad is slowly getting back on the dating scene and getting used to single life as a father. Being a dad, however, is the star’s priority.