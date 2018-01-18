Trump Asks Public To ‘Vote For The 2017 King Of Fake News’: 15 Choices Include ‘RealDonaldTrump’ As Write-In

“Who deserves the fake news trophy?” That’s the question President Donald Trump is asking members of the public in an email sent to subscribers on Thursday, January 18 at 10:30 a.m. As reported by Newser, President Trump turned to Twitter to list the media outlets that he deemed worthy of his “Fake News Awards.” Publications and networks like the New York Times, CNN, ABC, the Washington Post, Time, and Newsweek appeared on Trump’s list, but one day later, Trump has returned to ask who should be crowned the “King of Fake News of 2017.”

Trump’s email spoke about a plethora of “biased, absurd, and downright FAKE news stories the media wrote about us in 2017,” with the president claiming he chose only 11 of the “very worst” for initial awards. However, Trump turned to the public to add to his list of media members that he calls fake in order for Americans to “crown the KING OF FAKE NEWS of 2017.”

On the certified website of President Donald J. Trump, Trump published a list of what is being deemed the “Highly-Anticipated 2017 Fake News Awards.” The new survey allowed people to choose from a list of 14 total pre-filled option, plus offer the ability to write in any candidate they’d like, bringing the new list of choices to 15.

"Fake news," "fake polls," "fake media," "fake stories" President Trump has used the word "fake" more than 400 times since he was inaugurated https://t.co/q3R1WipmHg pic.twitter.com/uiKqKHUlM5 — CNN (@CNN) January 18, 2018

The list of potential “King of Fake News” candidates begins by asking, “Who would you crown the ultimate KING OF FAKE NEWS of 2017?” Next up, networks like ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, and NBC — and even Fox News — are included on the list. Trump’s list of news publications were also expanded, including the Associated Press, Buzzfeed, HuffPost, Newsweek, the New York Times, NPR, Time, and the Washington Post.

However, Trump’s team may not have realized that allowing folks to enter their own options for the “King of Fake News” in the final field left the option to write in “twitter.com/realDonaldTrump” or “President Trump” in that field. If Trump ended up winning the “King of Fake News 2017 Award,” it’s not clear if that coronation would be publicized.

With an optional field to share additional thoughts with Trump, the website claims they would “keep calling the FAKE NEWS MEDIA out for their liberal bias and lies.” After taking the poll, those who take the survey are asked to make a monetary contribution.