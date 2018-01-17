Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell is returning to rehab for a third time. The MTV mom previously went to rehab in late November, and spent nearly a month in treatment before leaving the facility to return home to be with her husband, Tyler Baltierra, and their daughter, Nova. Lowell then returned to finish out her program after the holidays and came home days later.

According to a Jan. 17 tweet by Catelynn Lowell, the Teen Mom OG star is going back to rehab for a third time in as many months. Lowell tweeted on Wednesday that the third time is “a charm,” letting her followers know that she was headed back to treatment for yet another six week program and to work on her “trauma” as well as get on some “different meds.”

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Catelynn Lowell originally checked herself into rehab for depression issues. Lowell, who has suffered with mental health issues for years, told her fans via social media that she knew she needed to seek professional help after she spent an entire day thinking about all the ways she could kill herself. The suicide bombshell shocked many fans, and they immediately began writing the reality star messages of love and hope via social media.

Catelynn will leave her daughter Nova with her husband Tyler again, as she’s explained in the past that she knows she has to be healthy and happy in order to ensure that her daughter is healthy and happy. Cate shouted out Tyler in her Twitter post announcing her return to rehab, saying that she loved him, and thanking him for being supportive of her during this tough time. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lowell allegedly vowed to be clean and sober from alcohol as well as marijuana after leaving rehab the second time. Sources claimed that the Teen Mom OG star was ready to turn over a new leaf and live a healthier life in 2018.

It seems that Catelynn is still dedicated to changing her life, and working very hard to do so. Fans will likely see Catelynn Lowell’s rehab journey play out on upcoming episodes of Teen Mom OG, which are currently airing on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.