‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Thursday, Jan 18: Ridge Rages At Bill, Thorne Steps Up Scheming

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 18, reveal that two rivals have the nastiest fight in their character history when tawdry information spills to the wrong ears. Also, one person finds out his loved ones excluded him from a family meeting, and this increases the feelings of animosity. There’s no turning back after what happens on the upcoming B&B episode, and several lives will change for the worse because of it.

Steffy Comes Clean To Brooke

On the end of Wednesday’s Bold episode, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) found Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) holed up like a tearful couch hermit at the Malibu house. Brooke came to convince Steffy to be her maid of honor, but Steffy said no. Tomorow, when Brooke pushes her, Steffy confesses that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had good reason to leave her and reveals cheating, but will she say the name “Bill Spencer” to Brooke? It seems likely that Steffy will make a full confession tomorrow.

Ridge Wants Bill To Confess

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) isn’t suspicious of why Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) signed the annulment papers without a fuss. Bill dismisses his concerns and tells Ridge that he doesn’t want to be married to a woman who’s sleeping with Ridge. He’s not sure that’s the end of the story, but, at this point, Ridge has nothing more to say. He concludes, like other gossiping Forresters, that Bill has moved on to another woman.

Brooke Warns Ridge About Steffy

After leaving Steffy, B&B spoilers say that Brooke meets back with Ridge to discuss their mutual visits. Ridge doesn’t have any further information from Bill, but Brooke has some insights about Ridge’s daughter. Brooke tells Ridge that Steffy is not in a good place right now and reveals that Liam left her. If Brooke knows the identity of the man Steffy cheated with, there’s a big question of whether she’ll tell Ridge knowing that he will explode over Bill touching his daughter. The secret is out next week!

Maya Breaks Bad News To Thorne

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 18, reveal that Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) is the one that breaks the news to Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) that Brooke and Ridge will marry soon. Thorne is stunned to hear that he was blocked from a family meeting and that the path is clear for Brooke and Ridge to marry whenever they want. It’s time for Thorne and Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) to put their shady plan into action to publicly shame Ridge and get him out of Brooke’s life for good.

Bill Considers A Future With Steffy

New B&B spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Bill is left shaken by Ridge showing up to his office with so many questions. Bill wonders if Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) is right and he might have a shot with Steffy. Now that Liam has made it clear that he won’t forgive Steffy or let her back into his life, Bill wonders why he shouldn’t go for it and try to win her. Of course, Steffy is an obstacle because she still wants Liam and seems to want nothing to do with Bill, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try.

By the end of the week, Ridge learns the awful truth about Bill and Steffy and everything explodes. Catch up now on the latest B&B scoop on Steffy faking a miscarriage to win Liam back, the war between Hope and Sally over Liam, and the possibility of new romance for Donna when she comes back to L.A. Watch CBS tomorrow for the newest episode and check back often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.