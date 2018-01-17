‘Sex And The City 3’: Sarah Jessica Parker Claims It Could Still Happen

Sarah Jessica Parker just gave Sex and the City fans hope that the third movie may actually happen after all. As many fans know, the script was set and filming was ready to go when actress Kim Cattrall, who plays Samantha Jones, decided to pull out at the last minute, leaving her co-stars devastated.

According to a January 17 report by Us Weekly, Sarah Jessica Parker stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week and opened up about the sadness she felt over having to put Sex and the City 3 on the back burner. SJP, who plays lead character Carrie Bradshaw, claims that at the moment there are no plans to move ahead with the third film. However, that doesn’t mean it will never happen.

Ellen DeGeneres and Sarah Jessica Parker also discussed the other two stars of the film, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who play Miranda and Charlotte. While Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha has always been a big source of comedy for fans, there are ways around the actress’ exit of the project. Parker revealed that currently there has to be “a period of grief, a process of mourning” before they can pick up the pieces and try to figure out if the franchise can go on without Cattrall, either without Samantha at all or with a brand new actress in the role.

Sarah Jessica Parker even joked that Ellen DeGeneres may be right for the role of Samantha in the future if Sex and the City 3 were to ever get made. Recently, Parker told Stephen Colbert during an interview that he could even play the role of Samantha. The two jokingly explored the possibility before Colbert surprised the actress with her very own prom after hearing that she was unable to attend her own prom due to the fact that she was working on the movie Footloose.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest words about Sex and the City have fans excited and hopeful that the third movie may still be made. The actress had promised a beautiful final chapter to the franchise, and loyal fans are eager to see where all of the characters end up.