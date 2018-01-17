Pamela Anderson, 50, Dons Tiny Black Leotard While Playing Magician’s Assistant

Pamela Anderson proved she still has it when she slipped into a tiny black leotard to play a magician’s assistant in Germany. The 50-year-old Baywatch star wowed the audience in her plunging black outfit when she appeared onstage in Hamburg. The 50-year-old star looked toned and fit for her latest role — one that showcases her incredible figure.

The Sun reports that Anderson assisted illusionist, Hans Klok, in his House of Mystery. She’s set to go on the road with him to 10 German cities for his magical performances. The pair had worked 10 years earlier at a show in Las Vegas and are reuniting once again. Apparently the former Playboy centerfold is game for anything and seems really happy, perhaps one of the main reasons she oozes a youthful appearance.

Pamela Anderson flaunted her body in a plunging black leotard that had fishnet stockings and black stilettos. She wore her blonde locks wavy and parted on the side. Fans of Baywatch may have felt nostalgic seeing C.J. Parker in what could have almost been her red swimsuit, only enhanced in black with high heels.

Anderson reportedly was showing as much athleticism as her Baywatch character did while assisting Klok. The black leotard didn’t hinder her from running around the stage and stretching her incredibly physique. She was also a part of the illusionist’s “dangerous surprise trick.”

Prior to the show in Hamburg, Pamela Anderson took part in a photo session with the magician in which she wore a low-cut black dress. It was long-sleeved and relatively sheer from her hips down.

As The Inquisitr reported, Anderson’s sons with ex-husband, Tommy Lee, are making a name for themselves as well. The two recently appeared at a men’s fashion show in Milan on the runway for Dolce & Gabbana. Brandon Thomas Lee, 21, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 20, strutted the runway in various designs for the Winter/Fall 2018-2019 collection. The brothers are already pros in the fashion world since Dylan is the face of Saint Laurent and Brandon has modeled extensively for Dolce & Gabbana.

Pamela Anderson is embracing life at the age of 50 and said that she’s doing all of the things she ever wanted to. She’s proud of her two grown sons, lives in the South of France most of the time, and is working for causes she believes in.