Here Is Every Single Disney Movie Scheduled For The Next Two Years And Its Release Date

There is already a lot known about many of the movies being released from Disney in 2018 and 2019, but there is actually much more than you may realize. Disney has now released a full preview of all films coming from Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm throughout the next two years and included their release dates. Some of them you may have already known, but this locks everything in place and proves there is plenty to come.
When Disney bought Lucasfilm and Marvel, they added a whole host of new characters, stories, and movies to their vault. The recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s movie department will add even more, but Disney has yet put any of those releases into the line-up.
Oh My Disney has put the rest of the entire list together from all of its other studios already in place and created a full schedule for the rest of 2018 and through some of 2019. Expect more films to be added to the schedule for next year, but here is what is known and confirmed as of right now.
While these release dates are official as of now, they are always subject to change. Delays can happen and some movies can even switch around dates at times.
Black Panther
- February 16, 2018
The next movie set for release from any studio under the Disney banner is Black Panther, which arrives in theaters next month. Chadwick Boseman returns as T’Challa and Black Panther to protect his home country of Wakanda from an enemy he hasn’t seen in a long time.
A Wrinkle In Time
- March 9, 2018
- May 4, 2018
Solo: A Star Wars Story
- May 25, 2018
Stepping a bit out of the saga of movies in the Star Wars franchise, Solo will jump back in time to events that took place before A New Hope. A younger Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) will have his life unfold before the eyes of the audience as he partners with Chewbacca and a young Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).
Incredibles 2
- June 15, 2018
Ant-Man and The Wasp
- July 6, 2018
Christopher Robin
- August 3, 2018
There isn’t a lot yet known about this film, but it will focus on a grown-up Christopher Robin long after his adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood. This will lead to Winnie the Pooh and his other childhood friends to help him remember what it was once like to be a child.
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- November 2, 2018
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
- November 21, 2018
For those who attended the D23 Expo this past summer, this movie can’t come fast enough so everyone can see one of the funniest scenes ever in a Disney movie.
Mary Poppins Returns
- December 25, 2018
Dumbo (live-action)
- March 29, 2019
Untitled DisneyToon Studios Film
- April 12, 2019
Avengers 4
- May 3, 2019
Aladdin (live-action)
- May 24, 2019
Mena Massoud will take on the role of Aladdin with Naomi Scott and Will Smith as the Genie in this star-studded live-action remake of Disney’s Aladdin.
Toy Story 4
- June 21, 2019
Artemis Fowl
- August 9, 2019
Star Wars: Episode IX
- December 20, 2019
From this point on, there are many other Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and Lucasfilm movies set to be released in the following years. Some may even be added to 2019, but nothing is set in stone as of yet for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Lion King, Mulan, and many others.
The Walt Disney Company has so much going on at its parks that many seem to forget just how much they have to do with what goes on in theaters. This full schedule of films and release dates for the remainder of 2018 and 2019 show just how much of an influence Disney will have at the box office. With Marvel and Pixar and Lucasfilm producing movies as fast as anyone can think, there is a lot to be excited about.