Here Is Every Single Disney Movie Scheduled For The Next Two Years And Its Release Date

There is already a lot known about many of the movies being released from Disney in 2018 and 2019, but there is actually much more than you may realize. Disney has now released a full preview of all films coming from Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm throughout the next two years and included their release dates. Some of them you may have already known, but this locks everything in place and proves there is plenty to come.

When Disney bought Lucasfilm and Marvel, they added a whole host of new characters, stories, and movies to their vault. The recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s movie department will add even more, but Disney has yet put any of those releases into the line-up.

Oh My Disney has put the rest of the entire list together from all of its other studios already in place and created a full schedule for the rest of 2018 and through some of 2019. Expect more films to be added to the schedule for next year, but here is what is known and confirmed as of right now.

While these release dates are official as of now, they are always subject to change. Delays can happen and some movies can even switch around dates at times.

Marvel Studios

Black Panther

February 16, 2018

The next movie set for release from any studio under the Disney banner is Black Panther, which arrives in theaters next month. Chadwick Boseman returns as T’Challa and Black Panther to protect his home country of Wakanda from an enemy he hasn’t seen in a long time.

A Wrinkle In Time

March 9, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War

May 4, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story

May 25, 2018

Stepping a bit out of the saga of movies in the Star Wars franchise, Solo will jump back in time to events that took place before A New Hope. A younger Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) will have his life unfold before the eyes of the audience as he partners with Chewbacca and a young Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).

Incredibles 2

June 15, 2018

Ant-Man and The Wasp

July 6, 2018

Christopher Robin

August 3, 2018

There isn’t a lot yet known about this film, but it will focus on a grown-up Christopher Robin long after his adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood. This will lead to Winnie the Pooh and his other childhood friends to help him remember what it was once like to be a child.

Walt Disney Pictures

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

November 2, 2018

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

November 21, 2018

For those who attended the D23 Expo this past summer, this movie can’t come fast enough so everyone can see one of the funniest scenes ever in a Disney movie.

Mary Poppins Returns

December 25, 2018

Dumbo (live-action)

March 29, 2019

Untitled DisneyToon Studios Film

April 12, 2019

Avengers 4

May 3, 2019

Aladdin (live-action)

May 24, 2019

Mena Massoud will take on the role of Aladdin with Naomi Scott and Will Smith as the Genie in this star-studded live-action remake of Disney’s Aladdin.

Toy Story 4

June 21, 2019

Artemis Fowl

August 9, 2019

Star Wars: Episode IX

December 20, 2019

From this point on, there are many other Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and Lucasfilm movies set to be released in the following years. Some may even be added to 2019, but nothing is set in stone as of yet for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Lion King, Mulan, and many others.

The Walt Disney Company has so much going on at its parks that many seem to forget just how much they have to do with what goes on in theaters. This full schedule of films and release dates for the remainder of 2018 and 2019 show just how much of an influence Disney will have at the box office. With Marvel and Pixar and Lucasfilm producing movies as fast as anyone can think, there is a lot to be excited about.