Melania Trump Divorce Rumors Loom: She Is ‘More Animated’ And ‘Expressive’ When Donald Trump Is Not Around

Melania Trump’s first year in the White House has been marked with rumors of marital strife and unhappiness. Between Melania’s awkward moments in public with Donald Trump and the rumors that he cheated, she has been on the defense pretty much the entire year. But is Melania happier when Trump isn’t around?

Melania Looks More Animated When Trump Is Gone

There is little debating that Melania looks happier when Trump is away. Who can forget Melania’s infamous scowl during the inauguration when Trump turned his back? Or the time when Melania slapped away Trump’s hand during an overseas tour? When Melania does speak to the public on her own, which is a rare occurrence, something is different about her. According to NBC 4i, Carl Anthony, a historian who specializes in the presidency, believes that Melania is more alive whenever Trump is out of the building.

“One can’t help but notice how much more animated and expressive Melania Trump is when she is on her own,” Anthony shared. “It’s a chance for her to shine.”

Melania might have a good reason for her unhappiness.

Are Trump And Melania On The Verge Of Divorce?

Trump has been plagued by cheating rumors over the past few months. Trump’s team of lawyers reportedly paid adult film star Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) $130,000 to keep silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump a year into his marriage with Melania. The alleged affair happened back in the summer of 2006. Trump had met Daniels at a golf tournament and allegedly asked her back to his hotel room to party.

Fox News killed a story about Trump and Stormy Daniels in October 2016 despite having on-the-record confirmation https://t.co/wrvLBvlazy — Raw Story (@RawStory) January 16, 2018

Considering the cheating scandal, rumors have surfaced that Trump and Melania are thinking about divorcing. Unfortunately for Melania, Trump made her sign a prenup before the wedding, so it is unclear what she would get in the event of a split.

Inside Trump’s Cheating Ways

Trump and Melania tied the knot in 2005. He has frequently denied the infidelity rumors, though Melania has not addressed the reports. Trump allegedly had an affair with Marla Maples during his first marriage to Ivana Trump. Trump and Ivana shared two kids — Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump — and he went on to wed Maples a year after their divorce. Trump and Maples separated in 1999.

Trump also allegedly cheated on Melania with former Playboy model Karen McDougal, though the rumors were never confirmed.

A Glimpse Into Trump And Melania’s Strange Union

To make matters worse, Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, contains even more reports of Trump’s failing marriage. Wolff claims that Trump and Melania pretty much live separate lives behind closed doors and never sleep together.

The author says that they would even go days inside Trump Tower without seeing or talking to each other, which neither of them minded. When he was around friends, Trump allegedly spoke of Melania as his “trophy wife,” which made everyone in the room feel uncomfortable.

President Trump and Melania Trump have issued statements about Wolff’s book and his explosive claims. Both deny that there is any truth to Wolff’s book and say that their marriage is going great.