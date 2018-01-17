Trump Deemed Sane And ‘Disappointment’ Erupts In ‘Asinine Questions’ Of ‘Life Expectancy’ And ‘Bone Spurs’

Donald Trump received a clean bill of health, which was revealed in the much-anticipated report during a press conference on Tuesday from the doctor who conducted the President’s physical. Instead of finding some comfort in this news, the liberal media wasn’t satisfied and they “embarrassed” themselves picking the doctor’s words apart, suggests Fox News.

Navy Rear Admiral Dr. Ronny Jackson was the man who gave Trump his physical and the man who stood at a podium in front of a room filled with the White House press corps members at the press conference yesterday. Jackson stood for one-hour taking redundant questions on Trump’s mental and physical health despite Jackson’s insistence that Trump is in great shape. Fox News suggests “the White House press corps stooped to a new low of embarrassment and clownishly liberal behavior,” as they rephrased their questions on mental health using terms that included “mental fitness” to “early onset Alzheimer’s” and “dementia-like symptoms.”

As Fox & Friends discussed on their Wednesday morning show, one of the reporters asked about the President’s “life expectancy,” which Steve Doocy suggested seemed to be just another way of asking when he was going to die. This line of questioning wasn’t the topper, as the media seemed more invested in finding some type mental impairment to run with, but as Fox & Friends said, Trump scored 30 out of 30 on one of the toughest cognitive tests they have, according to Jackson.

Fox & Friends pointed out that there seemed to be a desperation to find something amiss with Trump’s health and CNN even sent a doctor to grill the doctor giving this press conference. Dr. Sanjay Gupta was in the press corp audience to ask some questions. During Wednesday’s Fox & Friend’s morning show, one viewer emailed to say that the media embarrassed themselves by asking some of the most “assinine questions” about the President’s health.

Trump does not drink or smoke but one of the reporters asked about the possibility the President taking drugs, like in drug addiction, in which the doctor denied. The “media-obsession” of Trump allegedly slurring his words was also brought up by Bloomberg’s Shannon Pettypiece. This was followed by ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega asking Jackson:

“Could you just elaborate in layman’s terms, if possible, and you’ve done a great job at that, what you ruled out in these cognitive tests? You know, there have been reports the president has forgotten names, that he’s repeating himself. Are you ruling out things like early onset Alzheimer’s? Are you looking at dementia-like symptoms?”

Steven Portnoy from CBS News Radio even asked Jackson to answer a “philosophical question” regarding the president. He wanted to know what Jackson would need to observe in a president before he would “advise the cabinet that the president is unable to discharge his duties.”

Margret Brennan from CBS News reminded the doctor, along with the masses watching this press conference throughout the nation, that the White House doctors didn’t catch any early signs of President Reagan’s Alziemers disease, which surfaced after he was out of office. She then referred to the cognitive test given to Trump and said, “can you say whether the test that you ran would exclude any of those things? And what the possibility of overlooking something like that would be? You know, how can you tell the American people that this time you’re certain?” According to Fox News, this line of questioning seemed to leave Jackson “perturbed.”

Trump is 6-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 239 pounds, reports Vox News, and the question of whether Trump should be labeled “obese” or not is debated today after what was said at the press conference. It was Dr. Sanjay Gupta from CNN who mentioned the possibility of Trump being “obese” at the conference. Politico got a hold of the information on Trump’s New York State driver’s license which puts him at 6-foot-2-inches, which offers the discrepancy of an inch.

According to Politico, it has been suggested that Trump added that extra inch to bring him just under the criteria weight and height that would indicate he was “obese.” That one inch doesn’t seem like much, but it is suggested he did this “to avoid crossing into obesity territory.”

Fox & Friends described the “disappointment” seen at the White House press conference for the liberal news outlet members when they couldn’t get anything from Jackson other than Donald Trump is in good health. They grilled Jackson from all directions about the President’s mental health, but there wasn’t anything indicating that something was wrong with the President other than he needs to lose a few pounds. According to Jackson, Trump will be attempting that weight loss with Jackson’s help.

For those of you who wondered why Jackson stood there for an hour and answered the questions, many of which were redundant, Fox & Friends reports that Trump asked him to answer all questions and not to avoid a thing. According to Fox & Friends, the President wanted complete transparency and gave the doctor permission to release the information, which is more than any of the previous presidents had revealed publically at a press conference after their physicals.

When all else seemed to fail one of the press corp members popped up with “What about bone spurs?” She asked that question after all the other ailments and innuendos were knocked down by the doctor. Trump reportedly had bone spurs in his heel at one time. Fox & Friends said, this clean bill of health given to the President, “apparently wasn’t good enough for some people.”