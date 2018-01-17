Jessica Falkholt Dies: Family Killed In Accident, Aussie Actress From ‘Home And Away’ Dead After Road Crash

Jessica Falkholt, an Australian actress from Home And Away, has died after she was involved in a deadly crash on December 26. The 29-year-old emerging TV star dies after losing her family in the accident. She passed away at 10.20 a.m. on Wednesday (local time) in Sydney’s St George’s Hospital.

Falkholt had her life support switched off on Friday. However, she continued to fight for her life for the next six days. She played the character of Hope Morrison on Home And Away, one of the longest-running Australian soaps.

The Boxing Day accident that took place on the NSW South Coast instantly killed Falkholt’s parents. The driver of the car that crashed with Falkholt’s was killed as well. Her 21-year-old sister was injured in the crash. She died after three days.

According to reports, Jessica sustained critical injuries in the accident and had to undergo a number of surgeries. She apparently had a part of her skull removed. In addition, one of her kidneys was also removed.

According to the producers of Home And Away, the cast of the show are “heartbroken.” A Channel Seven spokesman said the cast and crew treasured the “beautiful friendship” they had with the actress.

“We send our sincere condolences to her extended family and friends during this difficult time,” The Independent quoted the spokesman as saying.

Jessica graduated from the National Institute of Dramatic Art, Australia. She was all set to make her feature film debut with Harmony. She finished the shooting of the film.

BREAKING@Channel7 Home and Away actress, Jessica Falkholt, has died.

The 29-year-old succumbed to injuries from the Boxing Day crash that killed her entire family.

Jessica had been taken off life support, Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/lnaEsZYpX1 — Robert Ovadia???? (@RobertOvadia) January 17, 2018

According to People, Jessica Falkholt has completed her work for ABC’s Mystery Road that is going to be screenedthis year. She has also completed her work for Nine Network’s Bite Club.

Jessica’s co-actors paid tribute to her on social media. Home and Away actor James Stewart sent his “deepest sympathy to the extended Falkholt family & friends” on Twitter.

R.I.P Jessica Falkholt. Such a beautiful and talented soul- taken so soon & so tragically. May you now rest in peace alongside Annabelle, Lars and Vivian. Sending my deepest sympathy to the extended Falkholt family & friends????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/euFhJq0OQW — James Stewart (@mrjamesstewart_) January 17, 2018

Actor Shannon Deguara wrote on Facebook that Jessica was “always a pleasure to know and work with.”

“You will be missed by many with your bubbly personality and contagious smile,” he wrote.