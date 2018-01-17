Ivana Trump, the first former wife of Donald Trump, says that she doesn’t think that anyone should worry about Donald Trump having a bias because she says he’s not a racist and agrees with his assertion that he is a “stable genius.” Ivana Trump went on Good Morning Britain today to chat with Piers Morgan about her ex-husband Donald, and to say that she doesn’t think that anyone should take these things Donald Trump says so seriously.

Ivana Trump Is Still Plugging Her Book, Raising Trump

Since Ivana Trump’s book, Raising Trump, came out, she’s been doing the circuit and speaking out on behalf of her ex Donald Trump. But sometimes when Ivana Trump speaks out, she causes more problems than she solves. In her last series of interviews, Ivana Trump told people that she was the first lady, not Melania Trump, because she was married to Donald Trump first.

“Melania is there and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or anything like that because I’m the first Trump wife. I’m the first lady, ok?”

Ivana Trump also took some shots at Donald Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, calling her “the showgirl” because she refused to say Maples’ actual name. Donald Trump was married to Ivana Trump when he met Marla Maples.

Ivana Trump Says She Doesn’t Think Donald Is A Racist

When chatting with Piers Morgan, Ivana Trump said she wanted to tell everyone that Donald Trump is not a racist, says Vanity Fair.

“I don’t think Donald is racist at all. Sometimes he says these things, which are silly or he doesn’t really mean them, but he’s definitely not racist. I’m sure of that.”

Ivana Trump went on to defend Donald Trump after the whole “s**thole/s**thouse” controversy of last week when Trump spoke in a meeting about places like Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations. Ivana Trump also addressed Donald Trump calling himself a “stable genius,” and she says that she agrees.

“I don’t think Donald is going to do anything ‘unrational.’ He is a stable genius, definitely.”

She was married to him for 15 years and brought up three of his children – but what does Ivana Trump​ really think of @realDonaldTrump? Watch the full interview: https://t.co/RelUZt6QIl @piersmorgan @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/8qlyFQYdtb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 15, 2018

Ivana Trump Says Donald Trump Sometimes Says ‘Silly’ Things Because He Gets Confused

Ivana Trump said that Donald Trump has so many people talking in his ear that he gets confused sometimes, says the Chicago Tribune.

“[Donald Trump] has so many people telling him left and right what to say and what not to say that sometimes maybe it gets confusing.”

Ivana Trump says people should understand that Donald Trump is running the country the way he would “his successful business” and he doesn’t mean all of the things that he says because she claims he is very busy, according to the New York Daily News.

“He likes to make decisions. He runs the country as a business.”

Ivana Trump explains that she would know all this because she’s known him the longest, and the two still talk regularly by phone in the White House as to not make Trump’s current wife Melania jealous.