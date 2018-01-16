Bethenny Frankel Encouraged To Give Jill Zarin A Second Chance Despite Some Hateful Tweets

Bethenny Frankel celebrated her business success this weekend, as she launched a brand new line of jeans. She wanted to create a line of jeans for women of all ages and body shapes. But while she was celebrating her success with this new product, her old friend was going through a rough time. Jill Zarin’s husband Bobby Zarin passed away over the weekend after a long battle with cancer. Jill and Bethenny don’t really talk anymore, but it’s possible that she is willing to give her former friend a chance after losing her husband.

The tabloids caught Bethenny going to Jill’s husband’s funeral yesterday and fans of the old Real Housewives of New York franchise were optimistic that Jill would return to the show. According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now facing many tweets from fans that are encouraging her to make up with Jill. Many viewers hope that Jill will return to The Real Housewives of New York and that she will become best friends with Bethenny again. Bethenny hasn’t talked about her friendship with Jill, but she did break her silence on Twitter about the funeral and she revealed that it had been a sad day yesterday as she said her goodbyes to Bobby Zarin.

“Today is a sad day with a silver lining. I laughed. I cried. I saw old faces & watched a family come together surrounding a loss. ‘I have a dream’ that Bobby’s death makes us realize what is important & treat each day as our last,” Bethenny Frankel revealed on Twitter after the funeral.

In the tweet, Bethenny Frankel talks about realizing what is important. Perhaps she has second thoughts about her friendship with Jill Zarin, as the two were once best friends. Bethenny herself has been through a lot with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. Frankel may have wanted a best friend during this time, but Jill wasn’t there. The two hadn’t spoken in years, but it’s possible that they have texted one another whenever a serious headline popped up in the media. When Bobby’s cancer returned last year, one can imagine Frankel did something sweet for him. A few years ago, she sent Bobby flowers after his surgery despite her fighting with Jill. Over the past couple of days, Bethenny has shared quotes from Bobby to celebrate his life.

Bethenny Frankel wasn’t the only Bravo celebrity who attended the funeral yesterday. Her Real Housewives of New York co-stars, who know Jill, also attended the funeral.