NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Will Make Trade Before Deadline, DeAndre Jordan Or Big NBA Star Possible

There have been plenty of NBA trade rumors surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers since the team has been struggling this season. The Cavs previously granted their All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving’s trade request this summer, sending him to the Boston Celtics for a number of players and a top 2018 draft pick. That brought All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas to the team, but he only recently started to participate in games with the team. Now, it’s being said that Cleveland will be making at least one trade before the upcoming deadline.

On Monday, the New York Times’ Marc Stein indicated that a “trusted source” told him in Toronto that the Cleveland Cavaliers will “definitely” make one move before the trade deadline arrives in early February. That deadline is set for February 8, and in another tweet, Stein indicated that “Cleveland HAS to swing big” in order to increase their shot of keeping LeBron on the roster after the season ends. One of the names that Stein mentioned in his tweet is current Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan. The big man has spent his entire career with the Clippers but has recently been linked to rumors involving other teams, such as Cleveland.

While the source told Stein there will be at least one trade made by the Cavs, that source didn’t seem to say it would be a major one. Stein believes that a major deal is needed. It could not only increase the Cavs’ chances to win the NBA Championship this season but also to convince LeBron James they still have a winning team. James has been linked to NBA rumors involving his free agency, and there has been speculation he may end up with a big market team like the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, or San Antonio Spurs.

With a 3-9 record over their last 12 games, Cleveland has not looked like the juggernaut everyone expected them to be in the Eastern Conference. The team is currently 7.5 games out of the first-place Boston Celtics and 3.5 games behind the second-place Toronto Raptors. Each of these teams has found success with the beneficiaries of Kyrie Irving, a player who may have meant more to Cleveland than some analysts and fans believed.