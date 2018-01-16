Kim Kardashian West And Kanye West Welcome Third Child Via Surrogate As Twitter Goes Crazy

After months and months of anticipation, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate has finally given birth to the couple’s third child, a girl.

Back in July, Us Magazine reported that Kim and Kanye had already found a surrogate to carry their third child before revealing that she was already three months along. The couple reportedly found the 20-something-year old woman through an agency. The unnamed surrogate currently resides in San Diego but it is unclear if the baby girl was born in Los Angeles or San Diego. The publication also reported that Kardashian West was unable to carry another child herself due to a condition called placenta accreta.

But today, the couple has a lot to celebrate as they welcome their third baby.

According to KimKardashianWest.com, the latest addition to the West family was born yesterday at 12:47 a.m. In the post, Kim shares that the baby girl weighs in at 7 pounds and 6 ounces. The reality star also tells fans that the baby is “healthy” before thanking her unnamed surrogate for giving herself and Kanye “the greatest gift.”

Of course, the couple already have two children together. North West just turned 4-years-old this past June while Saint West celebrated his second birthday in December. On her website, Kim said that both North and Saint are “thrilled” with the arrival of their baby sister.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST

The 37-year-old has yet to post a photo of the baby girl on her popular Instagram page or reveal the baby’s name, but that didn’t stop her army of over 106 million Instagram followers from going to her latest photo, a picture of herself, to wish the family well.

“Congratulations Kim!!!! So blessed.”

“So excited to see your new baby girl,” another fan commented.

Twitter was especially abuzz after the news of the birth broke, with thousands of people tweeting and retweeting the news within just minutes after the story broke.

“Need picture. Need name. Obsessed,” one user tweeted.

“When can we see her?” another fan asked.

According to E! Online, when North was born, Kanye went on his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner’s talk show, to reveal the first photo of his first child at two-months-old. In a different fashion, Vogue reports that Kim shared the first picture of son Saint on her website when he was two-months-old. So if the couple is keeping with that particular trend, we won’t get a glimpse of the newest Kardashian West baby for another two months or so.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

By the end of this year, the Kardashian cousins will continue to grow with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson set to welcome their first child together at the end of March or in early April, according to Bustle. And though Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm or deny her pregnancy, many news outlets have reported that the 20-year-old will give birth next month.

Congrats to Kim and Kanye!